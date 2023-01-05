The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Alleged state-wide car thief granted bail in Ballarat

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
January 5 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The burning Nissan Qashqai in Ballarat on Tuesday. Picture by The Courier
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.