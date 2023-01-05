Header damaged in fire, timely reminder for farmers to check equipment

The NSW Rural Fire Service says a header was damaged by fire early Thursday morning in the Southern Riverina.
RFS operational officer in Albury Reynir Potter said the machine caught alight overnight south of Oaklands, but was extinguished by three NSW RFS Oaklands crews.
"There were no injuries, no damage other than the header being lost itself," he said.
"The suspected cause of the header fire was a bearing."
It came after the RFS issued a Harvest Safety Alert for the Berrigan area on Wednesday afternoon.
Oaklands is within Federation Council area, but Mr Potter said it was a timely reminder for header operators or farmers to maintain their equipment.
Meanwhile, in North Wangaratta there was a false alarm for a building fire on Crosher Lane.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
