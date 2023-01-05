Pharmacies and doctors on the Border are competing against nationwide antibiotic shortages to provide appropriate medications to customers and patients.
Addressing shortages through obtaining overseas products can be used in some cases, but can carry high out-of-pocket costs when not covered by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.
Albury general practitioner and preventative health expert Dr Rebecca McGowan said the shortages meant patients were being turned away from pharmacies to seek alternative prescriptions.
"We have had many situations in the past few months where the patient has returned from the chemist needing a completely different medication as the one the GP prescribed was not available," Dr McGowan said.
"The GPs often don't know this until the patient or script [comes] back to us. The medication can be there one week, gone the next."
Since December, the Therapeutic Goods Administration has declared a Serious Scarcity Substitution Instrument for some antibiotic medications, attributing the shortage to "manufacturing issues at a major supplier leading to unexpected increases in demand."
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners said the shortage was mostly affecting paediatric prescriptions.
Pharmacist Nicole Fogarty said shortages had impacted reliable supplies at Mates Discount Pharmacy in Lavington.
"Antibiotics are usually formulated in adult dose in capsular tablet form and then in a liquid form for children because it depends on your weight when you're under 12," Ms Fogarty said.
"The liquid formulations are even harder to get at the moment.
"It varies but the past couple of months there have been issues," she said.
Dr McGowan said shortages came amid increased rates of throat and ear infection over summer.
She flagged similar supply issues with sensitive medications such as antidepressants and blood pressure medications, cautioning that stockpiling would exacerbate shortages.
