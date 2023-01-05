Is it cheaper to Airbnb in Albury or Wodonga? This data has all the answers

The number of Airbnb listings in Albury-Wodonga has increased from 2021 to 2022, but the figures are still below pre-pandemic listings.
AirDNA, a United States company which provides short term rental data analytics, provided The Border Mail with data showing the number of available properties, the number of booked nights, the occupancy rate and average cost of Airbnb properties on the Border.
The company's Madeleine Parkin said the number of available listings "had increased 14 per cent year over year in Albury-Wodonga, but remained 20 per cent below 2019 levels".
In November last year, Albury-Wodonga had 217 Airbnb properties available (172 in Albury and 45 in Wodonga).
This was up from 190 listings in the same month in 2021, but down from 220 listings in November 2020.
Pre-pandemic in November 2019, 272 properties (207 in Albury, 65 in Wodonga) were available on the Border.
Ms Parkin said demand for properties, or the number of nights properties were booked, had increased more than the number of listings.
"Demand is much stronger, with booked nights increasing 71 per cent year over year to November 2022, and just 3 per cent below 2019 figures," she said.
The occupancy rate in November last year was 64 per cent, while the average occupancy for the whole of Australia was 62 per cent.
An average night in Albury-Wodonga in November 2019 cost $150 ($155 in Albury and $134 in Wodonga), but three years later in 2022 it cost $223 ($230 in Albury and $197 in Wodonga).
Ms Parkin said last year Albury-Wodonga's average daily rates, or nightly average cost of all booked nights for a particular period, was up by nearly half from 2019 and up about a quarter from 2021.
"The increase in ADR is partly due to larger properties being booked, as whole families travel together, and also affected by the concept of "revenge travel", as guests are willing to spend a bit more for a more luxurious stay after so many months without vacations," she said.
"Over the last few months, we have also seen the effect of general inflation, though year-over-year growth rates have slowed considerably in 2022."
The data from December 2022 is not available yet.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
