Corowa-Rutherglen has launched a fundraising initiative to help cover the repair bill from the recent floods that caused extensive damage to the clubrooms.
The club urgently needs $220,000 to cover the cost of the damage after the clubrooms and facilities were left knee deep in water for two weeks during the floods.
Whilst a lot of property was saved before the flood hit, plaster walls, built-in cupboards, fixed down items and kitchen equipment all need replacing before the season starts in April.
The club has so far been successful in obtaining two grants of $5000 and $10,000.
However, the grants are more than $200,000 short of what is required.
Roos president Graham Hosier said the club recently launched a fundraiser via the Australian Sports Foundation and was seeking the generosity of the public to help raise additional funds.
"As a lot of people would know the clubrooms and facilities were badly damaged during the floods after the water got to one metre high," Hosier said.
"Joss Constructions kindly sent a couple of their assessors to have a look at the damage and provide an estimate of the damage which we appreciate.
"The bill is $220,000.
"So we have set up something similar to a GoFundMe page but it's through the Australian Sports Foundation.
"So if any business and individual wants to donate, they are eligible to claim it as a tax deduction.
"Apparently on some of those GoFundMe pages you can't do that.
"So that's where we are at."
So far there has been more than $12,000 in donations including one of $2000 and another five of $1000 from generous individuals.
Hosier said the kitchen area would be the most costly to replace.
"The kitchen bore the brunt of the damage with the fridges, gas cookers and ovens all needing replacing," he said.
"The clubrooms and the netball courts were also damaged.
"We recently held a working bee which was well attended by volunteers and the netball courts are now able to be used again.
"We are fortunate as a club to have such a great group of volunteers.
"The AFL has chipped in $5000 which I think they have done for all the clubs that were affected by the floods.
"The local RSL Club has committed to donating $20,000 which is much appreciated.
"We have applied for a $50,000 grant from the NSW government and are waiting to hear back.
"But there is still a mountain of work to do to raise the funds required - $220,000 is a lot of money by anyone's standards."
Hosier revealed dozens of local tradies had already offered to donate their time and expertise to help reduce the cost of the repair bill.
Despite the huge amount of money required, Hosier said the club was financially stable and wouldn't be left in a precarious financial situation.
"The money is what it is and the way I look at it, it's just another challenge," Hosier said.
"It's no secret that Corowa has a lot of challenges to overcome to try and stay competitive in the O&M.
"The club is there for the community and it's the community spirit that enables the club to survive."
