It's not uncommon to see fuel prices rise during school holiday periods, but it hasn't been the case on the Border with costs sitting well below the Victorian and NSW averages.
Petrol outlets on both sides of the river were able to keep prices at a consistent level in the lead-up to Christmas and it has stayed that way in the early stages of the new year.
According to the Australian Institute of Petroleum, the average unleaded fuel price in Wodonga on Christmas Day was 178.9 cents per litre, while in Albury it was almost five cents higher at 183.7.
The national body revealed Victoria's average for unleaded fuel since January 1 was 189.3 cents per litre, slightly higher than NSW at 187.1, while the states are paying 214.6 and 213.7 cents per litre for diesel.
APCO North Albury on Mate Street has consistently been below those figures for several weeks.
Owner Jo Stratton said it had been a busy period for the store with fuel, as well as its grocery and cafe sales.
"We haven't had any price changes since before Christmas," Ms Stratton said.
"We probably would have like to have gone lower, but I feel like we're at a good price.
"I'm grateful it didn't have to go up. If anything, we've come down in price, we haven't had a price increase for eight weeks or more."
APCO on Moorefield Park Drive in West Wodonga was home to the Border's cheapest fuel on Thursday, selling unleaded for 166.9, marginally below neighbouring service station OTR at 168.9
Wodonga's two United petrol shops on Melrose Drive and McKoy Street had unleaded for 171.9 cents per litre, while Ampol's Woolworths outlets on Victoria Cross Parade and High Street and 7-Eleven on Anzac Parade offered fuel for 172.9.
Albury's cheapest price for unleaded was Liberty on Pemberton Street at 175.8, just ahead of APCO at 175.9.
"I've got four competitors I look at and we aim to be the most competitive with price," Ms Stratton added.
"If the fuel price is good, they'll come in and have a look at the store and hopefully buy some food and a drink or some groceries."
East Albury's Jed Gabriel said he checks where he can find the cheapest fuel before he has to fill up his tank.
"APCO is either moderate or never the highest around town," he said.
"I work over in Victoria and I specifically go out of my way to APCO in Wodonga when I'm over there.
"I go through a bit of fuel. If it goes any higher, I'll be riding my push bike."
APCO, OTR and the two Woolworths Ampol service stations had the lowest price for diesel in Wodonga at 204.9 cents per litre, comparable to Albury's best, offered by APCO and Metro on Wagga Road at 205.9.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
