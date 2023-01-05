A Leneva road washed away by flooding almost six months ago could be open by the end of February.
A low-lying section of Frederic Street Road was closed in July 2022 due to flooding, before it eventually split in two.
Wodonga Council confirmed this week in a Facebook post work to reinstate the road after major damage would start by the middle of January and aimed to be done by the end of February, if weather permitted.
"Thanks for your patience while we carry out the work," the council's post read.
However, nearby residents aren't as optimistic about the timeline, with one saying there was still too much water around the damaged section, which hadn't been helped by the growth of phragmites reeds around Middle Creek, between Baranduda Boulevard and Beechworth-Wodonga Road.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
