Albury flour mill's boiler explosion proved to be fatal

By By Greg Ryan, Albury & District Historical Society
January 7 2023 - 11:30am
The Hayes Brothers' Flour Mill in Townsend Street, Albury and (inset) the aftermath of the boiler explosion on January 30, 1899. Picture supplied by Albury & District Historical Society

Monday January 30, 1899 dawned as a typical summer's morning in Albury.

