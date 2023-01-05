Do you have a keyless car? Worried about how to stop thieves?
It's been an issue in the United States and Britain for a while now.
But there are ways to protect your property.
If you store your plastic fob close to a front or back door - or close to the car itself - thieves may use a 'repeater' to pick up the key signal, amplify it - and start the vehicle.
It only works once - but sadly that may be enough time for your car to disappear forever.
The solution?
Store your fobs away from main house doors and garages - or at least far enough away for the signal to be unusable on the car.
They generally have a range of five to 20 metres.
If that's not possible, a simple key fob blocker might be the best $10 you will ever spend.
The pouch-like bag has a silver metallic lining and once your fobs are in there, their signal is dead.
The pouches are sealed with velcro - and Americans are now using them to store car fobs in homes when they go on holiday or shopping.
Brands include Ticonn, which is available in Australia via Amazon.
They are also known as Faraday cage bags - named after Michael Faraday's 1836 electrical experiments - and work by stopping electro-magnetic fields.
Car safety experts also recommend using Faraday cage cases - which are about the size of a child's jewelry box.
The Ticonn brand retails for about $11 on Amazon.
Some websites are recommending drivers get two boxes:
One for near your bed so that any thieves will be heard in the house before stealing it
Another, well-hidden, for spare fobs.
Carbon-fibre Faraday Cage pouches and boxes can also be used for bank cards.
Other styles are also available as phone sleeves, and belt-, laptop- and duffel-bags.
Brands include SLNT and Mission Darkness.
Some car models - such as Range Rovers - also allow drivers to disable keyless entry using a combination of buttons on their fob.
In newer Fords you can go to the dashboard and select 'alarm system' to deselect the key-free system.
Some Focus and Fiesta models have a sleep mode which switches off the wireless key system after 40-seconds of non-movement.
This effectively means you have to open the car with a physical key in a door lock.
Various car journalists recommend parking your push-button car behind electric gates or a well-secured roller-door.
Car alarms and sensor lighting can also deter would-be thieves, as well etching registration and VIN numbers on your windows.
If all else fails, use what any middle-aged mum used in their first car in the '90s: an old fashioned steering lock.
