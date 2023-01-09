Wandiligong pensioner Bernard Eden, a former shop front dresser, amateur comic and nursery owner says there are two secrets to a happy life, but he fears those secrets might never be gleaned by the younger generation.
The keen traveller was born in England in 1944 - his parents told him later they heard incendiary bombs whistling in the distance from his Coventry home - and has lived in Perth, Geelong, and the Cook Islands until he finally settled in Victoria's North East, buying his property near Bright in 1999.
The keys to a fulfilling existence, he said, are to always maintain a sense of humour and try to draw as much from other cultures as you can, whether those experiences are in the South Pacific, Asia or in your own country. Just not the United States.
"People need to get a sense of humour, it seems to be sorely lacking these days," Mr Eden said. "It's only us old ones that have got a sense of humour nowadays." He paused. "Alright, some of it might be warped, I admit, but, you know, we've had to have a sense of humour.
"It's got us through life so far. And the new generation that comes along, they haven't got a sense of humour at all and I think it's the proliferation of United States popular culture on our television, all this violence, that's caused that."
Several years later when his father became ill with bowel cancer, the pair travelled to the Cook Islands in the promise of being cured by a "great doctor".
"He turned out to be a quack," Mr Eden said. "But I have no regrets about going there, none at all.
"I embraced the amazing culture in the Cook Islands, we were at Raratonga and, I tell you, learning about another culture and seeing the amazing things they do on so many levels is a fantastic experience."
Mr Eden only spent a year at Raratonga before he returned to Australia, establishing a nursery and doing amateur theatre as a comic, but said he still carries lessons from that experience, lessons that prompted his pursuit of travel throughout Australia.
"One of life's gifts is to have the opportunity to live among a completely different culture to what you're used to," he said. "And not just overseas, I've only really experienced the Cook Islands, but we can learn so much from the Aborigines in this country.
"Let's face it, they were here a lot longer before we got here. They know how to control bushfires yet we don't listen to them. We don't listen enough to these cultures enough in the world today.
"In the late 60s I ended up going on a seven-week trip all the way around and I went up to Arnhem Land. They had a hotel there. I'll never forget this, it had a wire sort of fence across one section of the bar and you could only have whites on one side, and Aborigines on the other.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"So I didn't take any notice and I thought, damn, this is ridiculous, so I walked all the way around, walked in the other door and had a couple of drinks with some Aboriginal people there - we had a great laugh."
These days Mr Eden is happy living in his garden "sanctuary" - he said he wouldn't have it any other way.
"There are a lot of native animals and birds on my property, everything from black cockatoos to echidnas. That's the main reason I live here, I'll never leave, I love it."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.