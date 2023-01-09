The Border Mail
Wandiligong pensioner Bernard Eden celebrates a fulfilled life

By Ted Howes
January 10 2023 - 3:30am
Bernard Eden, pictured in the sunroom of his Wandiligong property, has lived in the Cook Islands and travelled throughout Australia before he settled to enjoy the natural setting of his acreage in Victoria's North East. He says he is "qualified" to have a laugh at life. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wandiligong pensioner Bernard Eden, a former shop front dresser, amateur comic and nursery owner says there are two secrets to a happy life, but he fears those secrets might never be gleaned by the younger generation.

Ted Howes

