Woman arrested after warrants executed by AFP and NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team in Young and Parklea

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated January 5 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 4:29pm
NSW Police Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Commander, Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton said the priority of the NSW JCTT is to protect the community from those who seek to do us harm. File picture.

A woman accused of entering Islamic State-occupied Syria is due before a Wagga court after counter terrorism raids in the Riverina and Sydney.

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

