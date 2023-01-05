A woman accused of entering Islamic State-occupied Syria is due before a Wagga court after counter terrorism raids in the Riverina and Sydney.
The NSW woman was arrested in the wake of warrants executed by the Australian Federal Police and the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT) in Young and Parklea on Thursday morning.
The 31-year-old woman is expected to appear before the Wagga Local Court this afternoon, charged with entering or remaining in declared areas, contrary to section 119.2 of the Criminal Code, police said.
Police allege the woman travelled to Syria in 2014, reuniting with her husband who had left Australia the year prior and joined Islamic State.
"It will also be alleged the woman was aware of her husband's activities with Islamic State, and willingly travelled to the conflict region," police said.
Investigations into the woman's activities were initiated by the JCTT while she was in Syria.
The woman's husband is believed to have died in Syria in 2018, and she returned to Australia in October last year after some time in the Al Roj internally displaced persons camp.
The "complex and long-term" investigations continued after the woman's return, NSW Police and the AFP said.
The organisations allege newly-obtained evidence led to charges being laid on Thursday and said there is no current or impending threat to the Australian community as part of the activity.
The charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years' imprisonment, police said.
AFP Acting Assistant Commissioner Counter Terrorism and Special Investigations Command Sandra Booth said the JCTT would continue to investigate Australians returning from declared conflict areas to ensure the safety of the Australian community.
"Individuals will be brought before the courts when evidence supports allegations that returned individuals have committed offences in conflict areas," she said.
"The JCTT will continue to target criminal activity and does not target specific ideologies or beliefs."
NSW Police Counter Terrorism and Special Tactics Commander, Assistant Commissioner Mark Walton said the priority of the NSW JCTT is to protect the community from those who seek to do us harm.
"We have zero tolerance for Australians - or anyone - who seek to commit acts of violence or extremism, and those considering doing the wrong thing will come under our notice," Assistant Commissioner Walton said.
Anyone with information about extremist activity or possible threats should contact the National Security Hotline on 1800 123 400.
Criminal activity in the community should be reported to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.
