SAIL UP
Sunset Dinner Cruise with Ski Show Laser Show, 1 Bank Street, Yarrawonga, Saturday, January 7, 6.30pm to 9.30pm
All aboard the Paradise Queen for this Sunset Dinner Cruise with the Ski Show Laser Show on Lake Mulwala. A two-course meal is served on board the vessel as it navigates the tranquil waters of Lake Mulwala including making a passage through the old Red Gum forest in the middle of the lake. It serves some of the best regional wines, ciders and ales: Pfeiffer Wines, Buller Wines, Campbells Wines, Brown Brothers Winery, Alpine Cider and Billson's Brewery.
BUCK UP
Wangaratta Rodeo 2023, Oxley Recreation Reserve, Meadow Creek Road, Saturday, January 7, 6pm to 11.45pm
Affiliated with the Australian Professional Rodeo Association, this event features the super stars of modern rodeo. There will be trick riders, a clown act, arena acts, a spectacular grand entry and a bull riding challenge on one of Australia's toughest bulls - Homicidal. A total $35,000 prizemoney is up for grabs. There will be food vans, licensed bar, stallholders and amusement rides. Gates open 3pm.
LISTEN UP
Jade Gibson and Band, Holbrook Hotel, Saturday, January 7, 8pm to 11pm, and VENOM - The ultimate Rock show live at Sodens Hotel, Albury, Saturday, January 7, 9pm
Homegrown country singer-songwriter Jade Gibson and her band will perform at the newly-renovated Holbrook Hotel. Meanwhile in Albury, two of the biggest cover bands on the border, Headroom and Vixens Kiss, come together to put on the ultimate rock show at Sodens.
GAME UP
Your Move! Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery, Sunday, January 8, 10.30am to 2.30pm
Make a strategic move! New and experienced players are invited to this event in partnership with HuMM BuGG (Happy Murray Meeple Board Game Group). Bring your own board games or choose from the game library. Recommended for ages 15 years-plus.
SIP UP
Feathertop Tastings and Tunes, 6619 Great Alpine Rd, Porepunkah, Saturday, January 7, 3pm to 8pm
Grab a glass of prosecco or rose and perch yourself on the lawn for the afternoon. Aside from Feathertop's wines, there will be beer and Billson's soft drink. Why not stay for moonlight cinema, screening The Rocky Horror Picture Show from 8pm.
STOCK UP
Harrietville Bush Market, Tavare Park, Sunday, January 8, 8.30am to 1pm
Join this friendly bush market on the banks of the Ovens River at Tavare Park, Harrietville, 25 kilometres from Bright. Stalls sell coffee, venison sausages, crepes, pancakes, produce, craft and plants. All profits go to the Harrietville Historical Society Museum complex.
