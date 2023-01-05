All aboard the Paradise Queen for this Sunset Dinner Cruise with the Ski Show Laser Show on Lake Mulwala. A two-course meal is served on board the vessel as it navigates the tranquil waters of Lake Mulwala including making a passage through the old Red Gum forest in the middle of the lake. It serves some of the best regional wines, ciders and ales: Pfeiffer Wines, Buller Wines, Campbells Wines, Brown Brothers Winery, Alpine Cider and Billson's Brewery.