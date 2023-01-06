Of course protecting our land matters - it always has

Without any doubt, the buzz words in agriculture last year were "regenerative agriculture".
Its promoters are nothing short of zealots who claim to have found the holy grail of agriculture, and all that has gone before should be dismissed.
And, of course, they charge you for this advice and for emerging university degrees.
This should ring bells of snouts in troughs.
Of course we should not only protect our soils and increase fertility, also all land should be more productive.
More productive, as farming is not some massive charity - it must be profitable to endure. The past certainly has not been without massive problems of decreased fertility, soil degradation due to erosion and leaching along with rising saline water tables caused by naivety.
With a mix of scientific research, natural savvy and blood sweat and tears, problems have been identified, being rectified and in many cases more fertile than ever.
Add to that the advances in fertilisers, plant species options, agricultural machinery design and technology.
The way ahead is very bright and it needs to be to provide a burgeoning population with nutrition and protective apparel.
A major plank of regenerative agriculture is stocking rates and grazing management.
Certainly, a swath of farmers had failed to understand pasture management and grass production curves.
But rising costs, fluctuating returns and wayward seasons have caught them out.
Try telling a dairy farmer about rotational grazing and they would look for the log you were hiding under.
Try telling a continuous grain cropper about soils and moisture retention and who also relies on state of the art sowing machinery that can handle the trash of a past crop in paddocks that are never ploughed.
Then we have those that have planted millions of trees, some on plains that were historically tree-less and they are still at it.
While the blood pressure of agricultural scientists and successful sustainable farmers boils, they are appreciative in any management practice that lifts returns sustainably.
There is one common input necessary for any production system, water.
Water for livestock and rainfall or irrigation. Livestock water for rotational grazing systems is a major challenge that cannot rely on a dam here or there. The holistic approach to farm management is to be applauded.
Oh dear the poor "deers" are for the flick. Pesky, rapidly breeding feral deer of many speciesare causing problems in the halls of bureaucratic power as they devour native plants, farmers pastures and collide with cars. Also, environmentalists are banging large drums over the damage feral deer cause in fragile native flora.
Unlike much of the world, where deer are native, our plants and wildlife haven't evolved to deal with their hard hooves and voracious appetite.
They heavily graze native grasslands and improved pasture, they ring-bark native trees, and it is claimed they cause erosion and pollution by wallowing in wetlands and streams.
Deer are protected in Tasmania and Victoria, where they are managed as a game species for hunting, rather than as a pest.
In Victoria, they're even considered wildlife for the purpose of the Wildlife Act 1975.
Emotive calls that deer will become the next rabbit plague are rubbish. Deer were deliberately released in the 1880s. Returns from deer farming on an estimated 1000 farms were barrelling along until the venison market collapsed in the 1990s. Farmers just released many deer into the bush. There are six species of deer in Australia: fallow, chital, hog, red, rusa and sambar.
Claims that there is an to an estimated 1 to 2 million feral deer in 2022 are disputed by former industry sources, who believe the figure may be double or more. It is hard enough to site deer in the wild, let alone count them.
It is intriguing that the federal government has announced that, along with states, the deer problem will be managed.
The what and the why are obvious, but the how and the when look shaky.
