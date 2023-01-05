The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Top 10 Hume Football League moments of 2022

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated January 6 2023 - 8:21am, first published 7:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Sharp and Joel Mackie. Picture by Mark Jesser

The 2022 Hume Football League season saw countless battles, player retirements, coaching appointments - and at the end Holbrook stood tall to be crowned premiers. Steve Tervet looked at the 10 moments which got the local populace talking.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.