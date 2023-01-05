The 2022 Hume Football League season saw countless battles, player retirements, coaching appointments - and at the end Holbrook stood tall to be crowned premiers. Steve Tervet looked at the 10 moments which got the local populace talking.
1 - RIVALS RESPECT
The sight of rival coaches Joel Mackie and Matt Sharp enjoying a beer together just moments after the grand final was the enduring image of 2022.
Having spent months plotting how to beat each other and then two furious hours putting their bodies on the line for the ultimate prize, the respect between the fierce competitors underlined the spirit in which the game, and indeed the season, had been played.
Swallowing the bitterest of disappointments, on a day when his club lost three football grand finals in a row, Osborne president Spud Webster showed his class by walking into the packed Holbrook rooms post-match to congratulate the new premiers.
2 - WORTH THE WAIT
Matt Sharp finally secured the first senior premiership of his career after Holbrook produced a final quarter for the ages to beat Osborne in filthy conditions at Walbundrie.
Sharp, having lost all six of his previous grand finals, kicked two goals in the 11.13 (79) to 7.8 (50) victory and the emotion came pouring out at the final siren, with the Brookers coach sinking to his knees and raising his hands to the heavens in a display of utter jubilation.
"I assume this is what it feels like to be a premiership player," Sharp said.
"I haven't had that feeling before but it's not about me.
"The troops were unbelievable, they just kept willing each other and we fell on the right side of the line for once."
3 - SWAN'S A CROW
Dane Swan pulled in a big crowd when he played a one-o game for the Billabong Crows. The former Collingwood star lived up to the hype, turning in a dazzling display to help beat CDHBU at Urana.
Swan, 38, tore his hamstring in the dying minutes but was also in great form at the sportsman's night later that evening.
"It was an enjoyable match to be part of and I love being back playing at the grassroots level," Swan said.
"I'm not getting any younger and my playing days are numbered so my motivation is to give something back to local communities."
4 - DROUGHT BROKEN
Murray Magpies raised the roof after winning their first game for almost four years.
Their 10-point success away to Lockhart in round six meant everything to the men and women in black and white, who had waited 1407 days to belt out the club song.
Pies coach Brett Argus was overjoyed to witness the scenes.
"I've been lucky enough to win a few premierships in my time but the singing of the song today was bigger than any of those," Argus said.
"It's been a lot of hard work, building and building, and there's been a few very close calls along the way, where we didn't quite get over the line, so it's bloody fantastic."
5 - SPIDER STARS
Hamish Clark won the Azzi medal with Howlong team-mate Ben Baker for company in the runners-up spot. Clark polled 31 votes to Baker's 26, with pre-count favourite Connor Galvin, of Osborne, third on 21.
Clark missed four matches but still dominated the leaderboard, picking up 17 of a possible 18 votes from rounds eight to 13.
"This is huge," he said. "I still don't believe it. It's a big honour to win it; a lot of good players have won it over the years so it's awesome.
I was pretty surprised, especially knowing 'Bakes' beat me in the club one."
6 - COUNTRY SPIRIT
Struggling Lockhart thanked Holbrook for lending them players in a reserves game.
The Demons, who almost didn't start the season, only had 11 players available but the Brookers stepped in to help them out. "Hats off to Holbrook," Lockhart vice-president Abe Wooden said.
"Our blokes said it was a pleasure to play against them. Everyone enjoys themselves, everyone gets a game of footy and at the end of the day, we can all sit down and have a beer together. That's why you play community sport, that's what it's all about."
7 - WILLOW RETIRES
Andrew Wilson called time on his playing career after Jindera's preliminary final defeat to Holbrook.
What turned out to be Wilson's final season saw the Bulldogs return to prominence, winning 10 games and giving some of the big hitters a scare. Wilson is staying on as coach.
"The way I play, a lot of work had to go in behind the scenes to maintain my body," he said.
"I knew this year was going to be my last year.
The mental load became too much and that starts to weigh on your enjoyment."
8 - NICK'S AFL CALL
Big man Nick Madden made the big move to the big league when he was pre-listed by GWS Giants ahead of the rookie draft.
Having come through the juniors at Osborne, the 204cm ruckman was handed Shane Mumford's old number 41 by the Giants.
Madden played 10 games for the Tigers in 2022 including the grand final.
"At the end of last year, I realised it could happen," he said.
"I was always confident I was good enough, I've just got to put the work in now.
"I've had a few good coaches at Osborne and the Giants and I definitely have the self-belief."
9 - COACH MACCA
Few stories sparked a bigger reaction than the appointment of Matt McDonald to co-coach Howlong.
'Macca' had already been working alongside David Miles in an unofficial capacity since injury prompted the 39-year-old to call time on his playing career.
And the future looks bright for the Spiders, who played finals in every grade.
"Coaching's always been on the radar and the time feels right now," McDonald said.
"This is the best position the club's been in since I first came here."
10 - SEITER SIDELINED
Matt Seiter's season came to a premature end when he hurt himself walking up the stairs at home.
Seiter's calf injury meant he didn't feature after round 15 and had to watch the climax of Brock-Burrum's campaign from the sidelines.
The Saints talisman had already missed two months with a knee complaint and ended up playing just seven senior games for the year. Brock-Burrum finished fourth but crashed out in the first round of finals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.