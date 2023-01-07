It's been a busy week at the Northern Victoria Livestock Exchange as the saleyard hosted its annual feature weaner sales.
Tuesday saw the Blue Ribbon Grown and Weaner Store Sale, on Wednesday it was the Premier Angus Weaner Sale, Thursday was the Premier All Breeds Grown and Feature Weaner Sale and yesterday the Premier Colours Weaner Sale.
Schubert Boers Livestock and Property Albury director Craig Schubert said cattle owners continued to send their best calves to the sales each year.
"The main thing to take out of the week that's been is the quality of the calves on hand at these feature sales," he said.
"The quality is exceptional ... the breeding is getting better every year, the genetics are getting better."
Mr Schubert said the cattle were lighter this year due to the heavy rainfall over the past few months.
"It's the pastures not really being given the chance to come away as they would in a normal spring and therefore the cattle weight gains have been a bit checked," he said.
Mr Schubert said sale prices this year hadn't been as large as in previous seasons, but vendors had realistic expectations.
"They're aware that the prices for the last couple of years have been exceptional," he said.
"You'd like those to continue forever, but probably they weren't at sustainable levels for the industry as a whole."
The Feature Female Sale will be held on Thursday January 12 and Mr Schubert expected similar, if not better, sales to those from this week.
"They're more of a longer-term proposition and the quality females should come in at a bit of a premium," he said.
"There'll be a bit of a difference between the better quality and the plainer quality, but that's the way it should be, if people are spending the money and improving their cattle there should be a reward for that."
Mr Schubert said this week's sales had been "a wonderful advertisement" for saleyard selling and for the auction system.
"It just shows you that when a market is declining there's no better platform to move high volumes of cattle through the saleyards system," he said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
