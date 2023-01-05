The Border Mail
Former Lavington man Ross Pawson called up by Sydney Thunder

By Liam Nash
Updated January 6 2023 - 10:40am, first published 10:05am
Former Lavington pace bowler Ross Pawson has been called up to the Sydney Thunder after net bowling with the side since the start of the season.

Ross Pawson might have to pinch himself, because if he's not careful, he may slip right into his dream sporting career.

