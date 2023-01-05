Ross Pawson might have to pinch himself, because if he's not careful, he may slip right into his dream sporting career.
The Lavington talent was recently called up to the Sydney Thunder for its match against Perth Scorchers, and although he went unused, one phone call represented years battling away on the fringes.
Since departing the Border to join Northern District in 2015, the Panthers' pace export has traversed what he himself has labelled the 'grade cricket wilderness' for quite some time now.
With Sunday's game against Sydney Sixers fronting as a potential debut for Pawson, the gravity of what he's achieved is well and truly dawning on him.
"It's the next step up and it's something I've been working towards for quite a long time," he said.
"It's one of those things where you don't actually know how close you are until you get the tap on the shoulder and now you're there and it's all real.
"I'd call it being in the grade cricket wilderness for a few years there where I didn't really know where I was going and what level I could get to.
"I was at a stage where four or five years ago I was playing second grade, third grade, or only just making my first grade debut.
"It's been a long journey of being persistent, but obviously very rewarding."
Pawson is no stranger to the Thunder.
He has been net bowling with the side since the beginning of BBL 12, and is a recognised player having turned out for NSW Second XI on numerous occasions.
But what may have served as the catalyst for Pawson was a pre-season spent in Queensland, buffering his usual short form match play.
"We definitely have a crack at (T20) in Sydney, and that competition tends to be a nice proving ground for guys like myself," he said.
"And also it's a competition where guys are maybe coming in to play from one of the Sydney franchises, for example at Northern District we've had Alex Ross join us for a few games before the Big Bash - it becomes a high level competition.
"I spent the pre-season playing up in Brisbane in the T20 Max tournament, it is essentially the Brisbane grade crickets' T20 competition but they had opened it to interstate players to come and play.
"It was some of the highest quality cricket I think I've played."
Pawson took 17 wickets at 15.12 for Northern Suburbs in the T20 Max competition.
Now primed and ready, the 28-year-old admits he's taken the long route when it comes to professional cricket but admits his approach is like a run up.
Taking it step by step, and unleashing when the time is right.
"I probably play my best when I'm not thinking about the results," he said.
"I've never played in front of a big crowd before so that'll be a new experience but I have a few guys to lean on and a few familiar experienced faces.
"I've had good conversations with some senior members of the team here and the coaching staff and what they say to, the recurring theme is you're here for a reason, back yourself and whatever happens, happens.
"I guess that's a pretty good attitude to have in game and also thinking about things in the bigger picture.
"As far as aspirations, I'm happy just to contribute to the team and be a bit of a sponge around the squad for a while and pick up as many things as I can."
