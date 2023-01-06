Highly-respected and popular Saint Jake Sharp is determined to play again this year after undergoing a fourth knee reconstruction.
In a devastating twist of fate, the luckless Sharp did his knee for a fourth time last June.
Sharp has since had surgery for a fourth time and but recently returned to training at McNamara Reserve over the summer.
Saints coach, Craig Millar, said the welcome sight of Sharp returning to the training track had been an inspiration to everyone involved at the club.
"Jake is flying with his knee rehab and wants to play again this season," Millar said.
"It's an unbelievable story and an inspiration to everyone.
"It will be massive for the club if he can get back out on the park at some point this season.
"Realistically he will be like a new recruit for us with the amount of football he has missed recently.
"He is that well regarded and respected by everyone - not just the players but the whole community up here.
"They just love him.
"So if we can get him up and going, he's going to be a huge inclusion for us."
Millar revealed Sharp didn't undergo the traditional knee reconstruction this time around.
"Jake opted for a different method this time and didn't have the ACL repaired surgically," he said.
"He had surgery on the other parts of his knee that were damaged.
"Jake had an appointment with his specialist last week and got some fantastic feedback.
"He got the green light to keep going with his rehab program.
"I guess only time will tell if this new method will be a success.
"He has tried the conventional method and unfortunately hasn't had a lot of success.
"But Jake is leaving no stone unturned and every day he is training. His dedication is extraordinary and a real inspiration to everyone."
