The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Jake Sharp back training at McNamara Reserve after fourth knee reconstruction

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated January 6 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Sharp injured his knee in June for a fourth time.

Highly-respected and popular Saint Jake Sharp is determined to play again this year after undergoing a fourth knee reconstruction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.