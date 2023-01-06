A POREPUNKAH winery is scaling new heights in entertainment this summer.
Feathertop Winery will host tastings and tunes on Saturday afternoon followed by a moonlight cinema screening on Saturday night.
Guests can order a wine tasting experience or grab a glass of Prosecco or rose and sit back on the lawn for the afternoon from 3pm.
Aside from Feathertop's range of wines, there will be beer and Billson's Brewery soft drink.
Night owls can stay on for the moonlight cinema screening of musical comedy horror classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show from 8pm.
Guests are welcome to come as their favourite character to enjoy the Mount Buffalo view at sunset before it gets dark enough for the pop-up, open-air cinema at 8.30pm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Guests can buy a picnic platter and paired wine at the property.
Feathertop Winery will also screen Breakfast at Tiffany's on Saturday, January 14.
For those who like a little more action, Wangaratta Rodeo is back on Saturday night.
Affiliated with the Australian Professional Rodeo Association, the program kicks off a Oxley Recreation Reserve from 6pm.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.