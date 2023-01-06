The Border Mail
Feathertop Winery hosts tunes and tastings and moonlight screening at Porepunkah

Updated January 6 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 2:00pm
Feathertop Winery will host tastings and tunes on Saturday afternoon followed by a moonlight cinema screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show movie on Saturday night.

A POREPUNKAH winery is scaling new heights in entertainment this summer.

