Olya Kachulina is living through the trauma of a war 15,000 kilometres from where she sits in a humble home in West Albury.
Friday she was overwhelmed by emotion as she told a story of escaping the horrors of her day-to-day life of the past year.
She had not long arrived in Albury with her eight-year-old daughter, Sophiia, after a 30-hour flight from Kiev that arrived in Melbourne on Thursday.
Adding poignancy to the relief at her new-found safety was being reunited with her mother, Alina Samborska, who was able to leave Ukraine 12 months ago.
Ms Samborska was at the arrival gate at Melbourne airport to greet her beloved only daughter and her granddaughter.
The last leg of their journey to the Border was with West Albury resident Liudmila Lucas, who for several months has been working hard to secure their safe passage.
Their arrival in Australia could have come much earlier had they not been trapped by Russian soldiers.
Despite now being in a place of safety and calm, the terrors of just a few days ago continue to haunt Mrs Kachulina.
"You hear bombings every night and you wonder if you're next," she said through Ms Lucas, who translated her responses into English.
"I was very scared; lots of children have been killed. Over 500 children are dead.
"Albury is very quiet. I'm triggered at slight sounds and I'm right back there, my mind is constantly flashing back."
Ms Lucas, who worked tirelessly on raising money to pay for their flights to Australia, said she hoped relaying their story would encourage Border residents to rally around the family by making donations to help them with everyday necessities, even some toys for Sophiia.
"I will do whatever I can to keep Olya and Sophiia here," she said.
They have a visitor visa for three months, which means they are then meant to leave.
That could mean, for example, mother and daughter having to travel to New Zealand, from where they could reapply for a visa to return to Australia.
"I just want to see them smile - that'll make me happy," Ms Lucas said.
"But I would love the community to help in any way they can. I fundraised money to pay for their flights over here and I would do it all over again."
She said she wanted to let people know what was happening as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and to especially reach those who don't understand.
A nail technician by trade, Mrs Kachulina said she is looking forward to being reunited with all her family one day.
"We're fighting for our freedom and we have a lot of strength; (the Russsians) wont break us," she said.
What should have been a half-hour journey to Kiev from her home town instead took nine hours.
"We had to hitch a ride because we had no fuel in our car," Mrs Kachulina said.
"Along the way, for hours on end, soldiers watched us travel through and we were fearful that a missile would land into our car next.
"They would choose who lived or died and they didn't care if there were kids.
"I said goodbye to my husband and 18-year-old son.
"I didn't know if I was going to see them again or not."
Being of fighting age meant the men were not legally allowed to leave Ukraine.
It was a big relief to get out of Ukraine, Mrs Kachulina said, with the dangers posed so immense.
Arriving in Australia and on to Albury meant they felt blessed being safe, but "I still worry about my boys".
"Every day I would hear bombings, we didn't know if we were going to live or die," she said.
"We tried to run away but there were tanks barricading us in.
"Two weeks we sat under ground with no power. We would climb out at night time and get water, but sometimes we would go days without food or water.
"Some days we couldn't even come out from the cellar because we were getting bombed."
Women and girls risked death if they tried to leave their bunker refuge.
"As a mother I felt absolutely hopeless that we were trapped," Mrs Kachulina said.
"I couldn't do anything; if we left the bunkers we would have been raped or killed. We had no power, there were so many of them and I was fearful for our life - every day."
Mrs Kachulina's wish for their time in Australia is to let her daughter be a child again.
"She didn't go to school for two years, so we are going to enrol her here while we can. She wants to get a scooter and loves drawing," she said.
Ms Samborska said the happiest moment for any mother was having her children close and safe.
"I felt like the luckiest person alive when I was reunited with my daughter," she said.
"I couldn't stop crying; my daughter and granddaughter were safe. It's the most simple thing."
Ms Lucas said she had Russian friends in Albury who were so "supportive and grateful to help me out with bringing Olya and Sophiia here".
"They cry with us and grieve with us," she said, of the carnage stemming from the invasion.
Mrs Kachulina said their experiences and their journey were "a reminder of how grateful we are here".
"All I want to do now, is let Sophiia be a child, she deserves that," she said.
