Liudmila Lucas fundraises to bring Ukrainian residents to Albury

By Sophie Else
January 7 2023 - 3:45am
Alina Samborska, Sophiia Kachulina, 8, Olya Kachulina with Liudmila Lucas who helped the family flee Ukraine. Picture by Ash Smith

Olya Kachulina is living through the trauma of a war 15,000 kilometres from where she sits in a humble home in West Albury.

Local News

