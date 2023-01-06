The tearing down of two well-known structures at Myrtleford Showgrounds will have to wait at least a week due to wet conditions.
Myrtleford Golden Spurs Rodeo's grandstand and commentary box was due to be demolished on Wednesday, but recent rain, which forced an early end to the event's 67th edition on Boxing Day, has halted progress.
The land is owned by the recently renamed Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action and overseen by the Myrtleford Recreation Reserve committee of management.
"It was supposed to be demolished months ago, but because of the wet weather and all water tended to drain straight under the grandstand," committee chairperson Allan McGuffie said.
"It was too dangerous for the contractors to operate.
"It's got a lot of history, but it has served its purpose. For the safety of the public, something needed to be done. We are working to secure some funding to redesign the grandstand."
The demolition is set to start by the end of next week.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
