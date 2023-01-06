'It's careless': Shoppers take gripes with failed deliveries to social media

An Albury mother was left disappointed after her package with a value of hundreds of dollars was delivered to an incorrect address.
Tamara Ryan is like many others who have taken to social media to voice their frustration at what they say is a "lack of consideration".
"I received a message to say my package had been delivered," she said.
"I had the option to view the photo they took before they left my address.
"I opened the photo but it was not my address, I spent a decent amount of money on this parcel for my daughter's 8th birthday and I was so frustrated it never came."
After doing her own investigation, her parcel was delivered days after she took to a local community page expressing her concerns.
She said she was thankful it was given to an honest person but hoped talking about it would raise some awareness about delivery services not being vigilant.
"Something needs to be done," she said.
"I have seen so many posts on Facebook with the same thing that happened to me. I'm over them being so careless in reading an address and dropping parcels off just anywhere."
Another deeply concerned woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said on social media her parcel with goods valued at "thousands" was also lost.
She said the effort of taking action for stolen or incorrect deliveries was not worth the stress and time.
"Every parcel or goods delivery service has no recourse to their actions. The delivery drivers do not seem to care about address accuracy or the location the parcel is left," she said.
