Tennis lost one of its greats though the passing of Rex Hartwig on December 30.
He left a legacy unlikely to be bettered in the next century by any local, and put Culcairn on the map thanks to his exploits on the court.
Fearless on the singles court and peerless in the doubles arena, Hartwig was a star often out of reach for his opponents, garnering the nickname 'Wrecker' for his destructive manner in which he'd dispatch those who lined up against him.
A number one world ranking in doubles, a two-time Wimbledon champion, Hartwig was a maverick in the way he crafted his shots and brought the game in vogue to many.
But at heart, he was always a country boy.
Born in Gerogery, Hartwig grew up in Culcairn where he began to display an affinity for tennis, and according to his son Leigh, it wasn't long until people began to take notice.
"He showed a lot of promise at 10 years old just by hitting a ball against a brick wall," he said.
"I think he left school at 15 and (his parents) realised he had a lot of talent.
"He moved and lived at the house that used to be at the Albury Lawn courts so he could become an apprentice lawnkeeper.
"The main reason for that was so he could play tennis as often as he could against anyone who came into town looking for a hit."
A move to Melbourne transpired in the following years, where Hartwig would pick up work for sporting giant Spalding.
It was far from the usual sales role however; at one stage he fronted as the face for Dunlop's iconic canvas 'Volley' silhouette.
Hartwig would bounce around Melbourne and the countryside playing tennis, holding every state junior doubles title at under-18 level with Albury's Allan Kendall, and eventually he met his wife Madge at a New Year's Eve tournament in Benalla.
His son Leigh said this was the start of Hartwig's reputation beginning to spread around Victoria as one to watch.
"At Spalding, part of his job was selling stuff but the other part was promoting tennis," he said.
"There used to be four players that would get put up at a pub - Tallangatta, Gunbower, little places throughout the state.
"All the locals would come out and watch them play an exhibition match.
"On some occasions, Madge would play with him, she was the Victorian junior champion at that time she was quite a good tennis player.
"She played in the Australian Open one year but she virtually quit as soon as she got married."
While Hartwig was an unmissable talent, the selectors mustn't have thought so.
In the 1950s, individual players weren't granted entry into overseas tournaments with only teams permitted to play in the majors.
And Hartwig wasn't on a team.
"In 1953, the good people of Albury rallied and held a money drive to send Hartwig to Wimbledon," Leigh said.
"They managed to get him over to England, and of course he went straight through to the Wimbledon doubles final and he wasn't even in the team to start with.
"Then he made three finals in a row, winning two."
He was not only an iconic Australian tennis legend, he was an absolute gentleman in every way- Phil Shanahan
He'd turn professional in the following years, but not with glory, trophies and global stardom in mind.
Hartwig wanted his farm back.
Given the keys to a car with a racquet and fellow tennis aficionados to accompany him, 'Wrecker' traversed more than 50,000 kilometres of tarmac playing exhibition matches in virtually every city in America.
That earned him enough money to return to Australia in 1958 and settle down on a farm in Greta, where remarkably, he'd put away the racquet for close to two decades.
"In that time he played table tennis and squash, and over a 10 year period he was unbeaten in table tennis and I think he only lost once in squash," Leigh said.
"After a while we started growing up a bit and he wanted to play with us, so after a little bit of opposition it got accepted that he was allowed back playing tennis.
"We enjoyed being able to play with him in the Ovens and King and various other tournaments around the state."
His legendary status on the national and international stage was only magnified at local level.
However, with the younger generation mostly unaware of his heroics, Albury-Wodonga tennis doyen Phil Shanahan made it his prerogative to ensure Hartwig's legacy will live long in the region.
"A lot of kids nowadays don't even know who Pat Rafter is so poor Rex had no hope," Shanahan said.
"I started the Rex Hartwig Cup about three or four years ago just to let people know in our region what this guy achieved.
"He was not only an iconic Australian tennis legend, he was an absolute gentleman in every way.
"He was an incredible human being and family man - he's had 93 incredible years where he's influenced many people but his name is going to live on for a long time."
Many pondered what Hartwig's greatest attribute was during his playing days.
Was it the finesse of his groundstrokes? His laser-sharp volleys? His unfettered focus on the court?
While each could have books written on them, his son Leigh said it was undoubtedly Hartwig's humility which shone through.
"Before he died we were cleaning out the house and his granddaughter's room - we were just rummaging through stuff and found a little silver tray hidden away in a drawer," he said.
"I picked it up and said 'what's that?' - it said presented to Rex Hartwig by Queen Elizabeth in 1953, and there it was, sitting in the bottom drawer."
