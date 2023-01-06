The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Remembering the life of a legend, Rex Hartwig

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated January 6 2023 - 2:32pm, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Hartwig holding the eponymous Rex Hartwig Cup, given to the winner of an annual tournament held in his honour. The Albury-Wodonga hosted tournament was set up and organised by Phil Shanahan. Picture by Mark Jesser

Tennis lost one of its greats though the passing of Rex Hartwig on December 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.