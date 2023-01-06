The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Alpine Health offers $5000 to registered nurses and home care workers

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
January 7 2023 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alpine Health chief executive Nick Shaw says the organisation could hire up to 40 registered nurses or home care support workers "tomorrow". Picture by James Wiltshire

Alpine Health is offering $5000 recruitment incentives to entice up to 40 new registered nurses and home care support workers to its staff.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.