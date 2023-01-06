Alpine Health is offering $5000 recruitment incentives to entice up to 40 new registered nurses and home care support workers to its staff.
Alpine Health chief executive Nick Shaw said the service had difficulty recruiting registered nurses and home care support staff due to Australia's tight labour market, people moving away from working in the health industry since COVID-19 and lack of of affordable housing.
"Tomorrow we could employ 30 to 40 people across those two roles of registered nurses and home care staff," he said.
"We hope people see this as a good opportunity financially, that they'll be able to come work with us and at the same time pick up meaningful work with an organisation that offers job security."
Alpine Health is also offering seven-month home care support worker traineeships starting next month, with trainees also eligible for the $5000 pro rata incentive.
Mr Shaw said lack of housing availability and affordability were key issues for recruitment.
"That presents a significant barrier to people, which not only Alpine Health is dealing with, but many other businesses," he said.
According to data from AirDNA, a United States company which provides short term rental data analytics, the Alpine Shire has more than 1000 properties listed on Airbnb and the occupancy rate over the last 12 months was just more than half.
Mr Shaw said from an employer perspective, Alpine Health would love to see the availability of more long term housing.
"It would make a significant difference to our ability to secure people into employment, but we also appreciate that the area in which we live is a very popular place for tourist and transient populations," he said.
"I'm not sure the balance is right though and we're seeing difficulties all across our community with people having difficulty accessing accommodation."
Former Myrtleford resident of 22 years Darren Murphy said he wasn't anti-Airbnb, but it was frustrating he'd been driven out of town because he couldn't find an affordable rental.
"I've been living out of a suitcase at a friends place and now I've taken on house sitting and chook sitting jobs in Melbourne," he said.
"I've put my name down at a real estate agent's in Myrtleford to find another rental and hopefully move back, but at this particular time it's quite dire.
"This is the worst situation I've seen."
Mr Murphy also noted the impact of housing on businesses.
"I worked in a local bottle shop up until recently and we had to close the store early because we haven't had the staff to keep full hours," he said.
Mr Murphy suggested Melbourne residents had bought Alpine properties during COVID for holiday homes or future retirement houses.
"If they seek to retire into these towns they're not going to have the support services they need moving forward (if healthcare staff can't afford to live here)," he said.
