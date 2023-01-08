The Border Mail
City2City Run-Walk registrations open for early-bird prices to raise funds for Albury Wodonga Health

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 9 2023 - 8:30am
City2City early-bird entry pricing continues until Tuesday, January 31 for the annual run-walk event on February 19.

Registrations are now open for 2023 City2City Run-Walk on February 19, a major fundraiser for Albury Wodonga Health.

