Registrations are now open for 2023 City2City Run-Walk on February 19, a major fundraiser for Albury Wodonga Health.
Participants can sign up for the 10-kilometre fun run, 7.5-kilometre fun run or the walk and talk over either distance.
Early-bird prices for entrants continue until Tuesday, January 31.
City2City starts at QEII Square in Albury on Sunday, February 19, from 7.45am (15 kilometre run), 8am (10 kilometre run), 8.20am for 7.5 kilometre run and 8.25am walk and talk.
The run-walk will finish at Junction Place in Wodonga, with roads to re-open at 11am.
City2City event registration fees, fundraising and donations will fund an extra Meytec Teledoc machine, which will give the Wodonga emergency department access to the Victorian Stroke Telemedicine (VST) program.
The VST is a service that allows acute stroke patients to be assessed by a neurologist remotely, with the assistance of an Albury Wodonga Health medical registrar.
