A loveable pooch is still searching for a new home after nearly a year living in a North East shelter.
Though the Wangaratta RSPCA does its best to care for all surrendered animals, it cannot provide the one-to-one attention and space to play that two-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix Khia deserves.
"She is loveable and very loyal. She is very affectionate, loves giving cuddles and kisses," Wangaratta RSPCA supervisor Michelle Seymour said.
"But she can be a bit reserved and shy when she meets new people. It makes it hard because when someone comes to meet her she doesn't show her true personality straight away," she said.
As part of a weekly campaign highlighting some of the animal welfare charity's longer-lodging adoptees, Khia's profile was shared with nearly 200,000 statewide followers this week in the hope of catching the eye of a prospective owner.
RSPCA defines 'long term' as an animal adoptable for longer than 100 days. At more than three times that length, Khia was the dog with the most extended stay to be featured in the post on social media.
Presently sharing the Wangaratta RSPCA shelter with three puppies, Khia can find it difficult to get noticed.
"A lot of people are looking for puppies," Ms Seymour said. "They go extremely quickly."
"It is quite stressful and quite heartbreaking that she gets overlooked when we know what a beautiful dog she is," she said.
Khia has met with many people across multiple RSPCA shelter locations without finding a match since being surrendered by her first owners in March 2022.
"She was scared and confused but quickly showed shelter staff her intelligent and loving nature," Khia's adoption profile reads.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"She has had minimal exposure to the big wide world and will need support and gentle encouragement as she encounters new things.
"In the right environment Khia will thrive and become a devoted companion sharing her snuggles, kisses and love for life."
For long-term and senior animals, adoption costs through RSPCA - including vaccinations and microchipping - are reduced or free. Ms Seymour said this was to remove barriers for new owners as well as a measure to limit costs for the shelter.
"The longer that they are here, the more we reduce their price," Ms Seymour said.
"For senior (animals) over the age of 10 there is no fee at all. Older dogs often come with health issues that need to be looked after by a new owner that wants to take them on, so we make it as easy as possible."
After a long 307 days without a home, Khia is now adoptable from Wangaratta RSPCA for $100.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.