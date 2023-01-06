The Border Mail
Senior and long-term shelter animals often overlooked for adoption, says Wangaratta RSPCA

AG
By Alice Gifford
January 6 2023 - 6:30pm
Long-term pound pup Khia's love of playing with toys and in water will help her adjust to her new home when she finally finds it, says Wangaratta RSPCA. Picture supplied.

A loveable pooch is still searching for a new home after nearly a year living in a North East shelter.

