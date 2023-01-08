An increased wait list of people needing social housing in NSW is putting pressure on interstate services, as individuals and families seek help across state lines.
Border housing providers say NSW residents will register in Victoria in the hope there will be more options to secure housing.
Data published recently showed the social housing wait list had increased for the first time since 2016, with a 12 per cent spike in the number of priority applicants escaping domestic violence or facing imminent homelessness.
Beyond Housing acting chief executive Andrew Chittenden said the interstate demand from NSW residents was placing added pressure on the Victorian service, where the number of households on the priority waitlist for Wodonga over the past year had increased by an unparalleled 89 per cent.
"Here on the Border, people experiencing homelessness and those on priority housing waitlists may have to navigate two homelessness systems as they go to wherever crisis accommodation or temporary housing options, like couch-surfing with friends and family, are available," Mr Chittenden said
"Or they choose to stay in a rental home they can no longer afford, or that may be overcrowded, unsuitable for their needs or, most worryingly, unsafe.
"Many are choosing to leave their community, and their established supports, to go where the houses are."
According to NSW Department of Families and Communities data, there are over 51,000 general applicants in Albury facing expected wait times of two to five years for individual and family homes.
The number of priority applicants on the wait list is 39, comparable to Wagga where there are 34 applicants with an expected wait of between two and 10 years.
Responding to the new data, Albury MP Justin Clancy pointed to the government's $1 billion budget investment into homelessness and social housing programs across the state in the previous year.
Ahead of the upcoming NSW election, Mr Clancy said the investment recognised that "there is always more to do" to address the many layers of the housing crisis on the Border.
"I think the community is pretty excited about the massive program of rebuilding and expansion of social housing stock in Albury to help the most vulnerable individuals and families get into a home," Mr Clancy said.
"These programs focus on the vulnerable, locally including The Albury Project working with our youth at risk of homelessness."
