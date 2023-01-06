The Border Mail
Eli Davern announced as the Greens candidate for seat of Albury for 2023 NSW election

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated January 6 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
Eli Davern has been announced as the Greens' Albury candidate for the upcoming NSW election. Picture by James Wiltshire

After getting a taste of a federal election last year, Eli Davern has been announced as the Greens candidate for Albury for the NSW poll in March.

