After getting a taste of a federal election last year, Eli Davern has been announced as the Greens candidate for Albury for the NSW poll in March.
The former Albury youth mayor and the Border city's 2022 Young Citizen of the Year remains passionate about mental health, climate action and promoting the role of young people.
"Our community is suffering from growing inequality, skyrocketing housing costs and the climate crisis continues to wreak havoc on our state," Mr Davern said.
"These are issues felt most acutely by young people, but they touch the lives of every person in this electorate.
"Albury is a wonderful community but our voices aren't heard by decision-makers in Sydney. A vote for the Greens sends a powerful message that it's time for real change."
The Greens' Albury campaign will be launched on January 19 by Upper House candidates, former Albury deputy mayor Dr Amanda Cohn and Wiradjuri and Badu Island educator and activist Lynda-June Coe.
Dr Cohn aims to become the first Greens member of parliament based in the region and will embark on a regional NSW tour to discuss rural health care reform.
"I worked directly with Eli when he was youth mayor of Albury and was consistently impressed with his passion and his capability to drive change. I'm proud to stand with Eli and offer our community a real alternative to politics-as-usual," Dr Cohn said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
