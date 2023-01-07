Man arrested at Wodonga domestic violence crisis accommodation

A man caught in domestic violence accommodation provided to his partner following an alleged attack will return to court next month.
John Douglas Johnson was arrested by police at the Belvoir Village Motel in Wodonga last month.
His partner had been given a room at the property following an alleged attack by Johnson in which he hit her with a fan and punched her.
The Wodonga court heard the pair had separated about a year ago.
The victim said she had been the victim of ongoing violence including verbal, emotional and physical abuse.
It's alleged Johnson attended the woman's Mayfair Drive home on September 19 and swung a heater at her, hitting the 31-year-old in her back.
He allegedly returned at 3am on December 6 and woke the woman before punching her twice in her head.
He allegedly picked up a small plastic fan, hit her twice in her head, and told their kids "it's alright".
The children remained in the bedroom as Douglas followed the woman and threw another item into her back at full force, causing her to drop to the floor.
He allegedly grabbed and dragged her by her hair, with a witness hearing her shout out for someone to call the police.
Johnson ran from the area before officers arrived.
The Centre Against Violence organised a new phone for the woman and she was placed in the crisis accommodation.
Johnson allegedly called the number and sent messages 224 times.
The woman had been reluctant to make a statement multiple times, but a neighbour gave a version of events, and the woman eventually gave a statement.
The court heard the woman had invited Johnson to the motel.
Johnson said the woman had also given him the mobile number and cried in court when he denied the allegations.
He said the woman had done all of the damage to the property and he denied being violent.
He was bailed and will return to court on February 15.
