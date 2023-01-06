It's been split by a thrilling New Year's Eve Big Bash League classic, but players and fans can take solace the local cricket break is over.
Returning from its Christmas slumber, Cricket Albury Wodonga's Provincial competition roars back into life on Saturday underpinned by a top four clash between Belvoir and Lavington, with the second ranked Eagles hosting fourth placed Panthers at Kelly Park.
Elsewhere, St Pats entertains Wodonga Raiders, Tallangatta plays Albury, Wodonga lines up against Corowa and North Albury faces East Albury.
In District first grade, top side Baranduda looks to stay atop the ladder when welcoming Barnwartha-Chiltern to town in another top four stoush.
Other matches see Yackandandah meet Mount Beauty, Howlong play Kiewa and Bethanga hits the park to take on Dederang.
Lastly, the Hume competition has another week off until it kicks back into gear next weekend.
