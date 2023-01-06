Pair arrested, drugs, stolen car and weapon found at Albury motel

Police have arrested and charged two "lowly thieves" after an alleged crime spree.
It's alleged Harley Cartwright, 29, and Ricci Elphick, 25, were involved in a string of offences targeting businesses in both Albury and Wodonga.
Officers arrested the pair in Thurgoona on Thursday and searched an Albury motel room on David Street.
They allegedly found a white Holden Colorado utility stolen from Corowa, cash and other items stolen from a Lavington takeaway business, a cheque book from a Victorian pub, drugs and a homemade Taser.
Other items were also seized.
Cartwright was charged with 15 offences including aggravated break and enter in company, car theft, dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage, receiving stolen property from outside NSW, and other offences.
The 29-year-old did not apply for bail before a registrar in Wagga Local Court on Friday.
His matters will return to Albury Local Court on Monday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Elphick was successful in her bail application.
She was banned from having any contact with Cartwright and will also return to court on Monday.
The 25-year-old was bailed to an Albury address and must report to police three times per week.
Detective Chief Inspector Mick Stoltenberg said police had no tolerance for the alleged behaviour with further arrests expected.
"The arrest and charging of these two lowly thieves comes after a greatly coordinated response from officers based both in Albury and Wodonga," he said.
"Police on both sides of the border have been dealing with a spate of offences of this nature, in particular focusing on business premises.
"Both Wodonga and Albury police want to thank the community for their ongoing support and better still, there will be further arrests to follow on both sides of the Murray River.
"If you have any information about offences on either side of the border, please reach out to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or contact your local police.
"We want to hear from you and these people need to be dealt with by way of zero tolerance."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.