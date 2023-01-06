The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Pair arrested, drugs, stolen car and weapon found at Albury motel

By Blair Thomson
Updated January 6 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pair arrested, drugs, stolen car and weapon found at Albury motel

Police have arrested and charged two "lowly thieves" after an alleged crime spree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.