An influx of new enterprises clearly demonstrates the Border is heading in the right direction, a leading business figure says.
Albury Business Connect chairman Barry Young said a recent surge in new shops was a boon for the Border economy, "as well as creating more job opportunities".
"It's encouraging to see people snap up shops across the CBD," the owner of Dean Street business The Essential Ingredient said.
"People are becoming more adaptable and changing their ideas.
"I think people have a more confident outlook on life as opposed to 12 months ago. It's a great time to open a business."
Next week residents will be able to score themselves a table at new Dean Street eatery Glenbosch, with the restaurant to open its doors each Tuesday to Saturday.
Glenbosch, which aims to provide a "unique food experience", will also feature a wine tasting room each Monday to Saturday.
Mr Young said businesses such as Glenbosch gave the Border a "real vibrancy".
Owner Leanne Sjogren said the business allowed her to do things her way.
Ms Sjogren said the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic was the perfect opportunity to make her studio, which she hoped would be a place of connection for the whole community, a success.
She said she found it empowering to be able to bring a new vibe to Wodonga.
"People are really backing themselves and putting capital up to start new businesses," Mr Jenkin said.
"I think the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rear-vision window and people are looking to move forward.
"People want to support others in this community and all the feedback has only been positive."
Ms Sjogren said she had wanted her own studio "for a long time".
"But now is the right time to open a business (and) it's also the right time for others," she said.
"I've always taught in gyms, and it's very exciting to be able to open my doors.
"I want to create a space with all different elements, including yoga, fitness and education."
Ms Sjogren said she hoped people would check-out the studio and challenge themselves, either through a yoga class or such things as workshops and seminars.
"I want to bring more than yoga and fitness, that's what makes my heart full," she said.
"My vision is to not only have group classes but to also provide people with support for their mental health."
