Families have been splashing about, frolicking and generally making the most of the previously long-lost warmer weather this summer at Albury-Wodonga's public pools.
Duty captain at Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre Rachael Vyner said there had been a notable increase in visitor numbers over recent weeks.
"It's great to have families back at the pool," she said.
"There has been a huge amount of numbers entering the doors.
"It's keeping us on our toes, but it's great to see everyone enjoying themselves and smiling. It's been a warm summer so far."
Making the most of the pool-friendly weather at WAVES earlier this week was Wodonga's Nic Sanderson and his children Isobel, 5, and Luca, 2.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Sanderson said it was enjoyable for the family to be able to spend the day at a public pool.
That was especially the case given that, he said, "sometimes the blow-up pool at home doesn't cut it".
"While I have time off work, it's great to come down to WAVES with the splash park and let them swim. They love it.".
Ms Vyner said all four sites on the Border had been "rather busy" but in particular WAVES and the Albury pool.
"We have a few activities running over the holidays for families to enjoy and have fun," she said.
"We're very excited to offer something for everyone."
Duty captain at WAVES Daniel Gransden said the beginning of the season had been "flat out".
"A lot of families are coming through, and our splash park has been a feature; it's attracting a lot of families to come down," he said.
"We want to offer affordability for everyone to come down and enjoy a swim. On Friday afternoons we offer a $5 deal to enter the pool.
"Our cafe has been busy with ice creams. We've had a lot of shortage of hot food, especially with orders, but people can bring their own food and drinks, so that's no problem."
The Border's public pools will remain open until April.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.