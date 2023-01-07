Rising up with the help of our communities

While early life for most of us has its usual ups and downs, for little Adeline Bickley, the journey has been anything but "usual".
Adeline, who is now nearly two, was born with a brain condition that has left the little girl unable to sit, walk, talk or roll.
Many of us might have found ourselves temporarily in that situation for other reasons, and we quickly recover, but for Adeline this is a constant - she has dyskinetic cerebral palsy and is a quadriplegic.
Her mum, Lauren Hillier and partner Luke Bickley, but most importantly little Adeline, have shown us that no matter what challenges get thrust into our lives, it is possible through love and determination to perhaps not overcome these obstacles in a hurry, but to certainly reach a point where life can still be joyful and rewarding.
In Adeline's mum's words, "With CP, it's a marathon, not a sprint."
Indeed, among those challenges has been fighting a battle to find suitable daycare, or any daycare at all for that matter, navigating Australia's health system which is broken in so many areas, and seeking whatever treatment is available to make Adeline's journey through life not just bearable but joyful.
Ms Hillier, as a midwife, had the advantage of knowing what obstacles were likely to lie ahead in terms of effort and money and has been buoyed by support from the Wodonga community and others around the nation who followed Adeline's heartwarming story through social media.
Community support often has a way of finding its way to people in need, especially in the regions.
Building materials to construct a new home were also destroyed in the blaze.
Mr Wenke's situation in getting community support almost mirrored that of Woomargama family Nick Finlayson, partner Jess Dodson and their son Nick when their house burned to the ground in July.
Woomargama locals rallied behind the three by throwing a fundraiser for the couple who said they were overwhelmed by the love, warmth and community spirit, the driving force that lifted them, and many others, from the depths of despair.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.