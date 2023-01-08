Baranduda's crusade toward the top has hit a new high, with the Rangers heading up Cricket Albury Wodonga's district first grade ladder after beating Barnawartha-Chiltern.
On home soil, the Rangers were strong on all fronts to down the Miners by 99 runs to leapfrog Yackandandah into pole position.
Baranduda's Mitch Ryan said his side showed little signs of rust emerging from the break.
"(Being) the first hit after Christmas, it was really good to get out there," he said.
"The top order is doing their job which is fantastic, it takes a lot of pressure off the bowling front and everyone is doing their job when we ask them...so hopefully we'll be there at the pointy end of the season."
Winning the toss and electing to bat, Baranduda raced out of the blocks and would tick over 48 runs before Chris McHale departed for 31.
Jayden Barter was then removed for cheap, bringing danger man Tim Farrant to the crease.
Rangers' number four formed an efficient partnership with Ryan, who was sent to the sheds on 49 after being caught trying to take on the long boundary, and finished the innings not out on 75.
A late flurry from Vince Moran (40) carried Baranduda to 5/221, and the side carried on its ruinous form on the defence.
Barnawartha-Chiltern soon found themselves languishing at 4-25, and despite Tom Baker displaying true resilience with 49 retired, the Miners would fall well short of the mark.
Ryan spoke highly of Farrant, stating the ease in which he scores in any game.
"The last couple of games I've stood up the other end and watched him hit them everywhere from the first ball," he said.
"It doesn't matter who is bowling, he walks out and seems to be able to find the middle of the bat straight away."
While they now sit at the top of the tree, Ryan knows the challenge of Mount Beauty United awaits the Rangers - and it won't be easy.
"We're up there and we know it's always a contest, it's an absolute batting paradise up there," he said.
"Looking at their scorecards, they're consistently making over 200 so we know we need to bowl and field really well and just back ourselves with the bat."
In other matches, Mount Beauty began the year with a bang by beating premiership fancy Yackandandah by 93 runs.
A stunning knock of 93 not out from Bailey Williamson sees Dederang moves into second spot following its two wicket victory over Bethanga, while Kiewa overpowered Howlong in a high scoring affair.
