Funeral to be held for Wangaratta teenager after alleged murder

Mourners will farewell a Wangaratta teenager on Monday following his alleged murder.
Fire crews had been called to the burning vehicle and the 19-year-old's body was found inside after the flames were extinguished.
They will return to court on June 27.
A funeral will be held for the late man at the Benalla Lakeside Community Centre at 11am.
A funeral notice from his family states the service will be followed by a private cremation.
"You will always be in our hearts Charlie," the notice says.
"We love you so much and we will all miss your cheeky smile."
Mr Gander was the son of Richard and Alison and a sibling to Samuel, Mitchell and Layla.
