Funeral to be held for Wangaratta teenager after alleged murder

By Local News
Updated January 8 2023 - 12:24pm, first published 12:00pm
Three people have been charged with murdering Charlie Gander.

Mourners will farewell a Wangaratta teenager on Monday following his alleged murder.

Local News

