Yackandandah 107-year-old Edith Dryden opens letter from King Charles after birthday milestone

January 9 2023 - 3:30am
Yackandandah's Edith Dryden, 107, holding up the birthday letter she recently received from King Charles and the Queen Consort. Picture by James Wiltshire

A North East centenarian was excited to receive a letter from the King and Queen Consort, after celebrating her 107th birthday a month after the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Local News

