A North East centenarian was excited to receive a letter from the King and Queen Consort, after celebrating her 107th birthday a month after the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Yackandandah resident Edith Dryden already has birthday letters from the Queen to commemorate her 100th to 106th birthdays, but when she died on September 8 last year, Ms Dryden didn't expect to receive any more royal correspondence.
"I missed out on the Queen, but I didn't expect one from King Charles," she said.
"I was excited, I didn't know what to say so I sat in my room and I just read it.
"It means a lot to me, I grew up as a little child and I never expected anything like this."
The letter, which was accompanied by a portrait of Charles and Camilla, read: "my wife and I were so pleased to know you celebrated your 107th birthday on 16th October 2022."
"Warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes on such a special occasion."
Ms Dryden has also received mail from the Governor-General, the Victorian Premier, at least one Prime Minister and the Pope.
When Ms Dryden was 11, she was in the crowd at St Kilda in Melbourne when the Queen Mother came to visit.
"I didn't speak to her, but she wasn't far away from me," she said.
Ms Dryden also saw King Charles when he was much younger while he was on a visit to Tasmania.
"He's very quiet, but I think he'll be a good King," she said.
The former bakery owner seemed not to have an opinion on Prince Harry's eagerly anticipated memoir 'Spare', which is due to be released on January 10.
Ms Dryden, who is one of the oldest people in Australia, lived independently until she was 100, moving into aged care when she was 101.
She still walks every morning and attributes her long life to an active lifestyle.
"I did different sports, I played tennis and I played basketball, "she said.
At 100 years old, Ms Dryden also got her first iPad, which she uses to look up art and craft as well as stay up to date on the royal family.
She hasn't yet downloaded TikTok.
Ms Dryden has six children, 19 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 47 great-great-grandchildren and has her fingers crossed for the next generation.
"If I can't get to sleep at night, I count them all," she said.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
