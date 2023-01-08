Dad caught with 19 guns wanted to tell police, but got cold feet

A man found with 19 illegal firearms at his rural property, including a semi-automatic rifle and a gun with a live round in the chamber, says his son stole the weapons and he had wanted to get them off the streets.
James Douglas Fraser said he had "let word out" that he was seeking to recover the firearms after his son stole them.
He said they were dropped at his home and he had planned to hand them in to police, but got nervous.
"I sort of got panicky," he told the NSW Supreme Court.
"Once I got them and I thought about it, it'd be like, 'oh, geez, I'm going to be charged with this'.
"You know, this is going to be a funny one."
Police raided his rural Deniliquin home on November 30, 2018, and found the 19 guns in three locations, including a water tank, a shed and a wall cavity.
Ammunition was found in the home's main bedroom, shotgun shells in a wall cavity and in a boat, and five grams of marijuana was also discovered in the bedroom.
The court heard 16 of the guns had been stolen from Swan Hill, and Fraser had had them for three weeks.
Fraser said another of his sons had previously been shot in the leg and he wanted to hand the guns to police.
Sentencing Judge Sean Grant accepted the 63-year-old did not have the guns for profit and the court heard a finding that there was a more sinister purpose for the weapons could not be made.
He imposed a jail term of four years with a seven-year maximum, which Fraser has successfully appealed.
Three appeal judges imposed a minimum term of two-and-a-half years, which made Fraser eligible for parole on August 14 last year given time already served.
His maximum term was reduced to four years and three months.
