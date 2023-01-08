Dad caught with 19 guns wanted to tell police, but got cold feet

The Border Mail
Deniliquin father caught with 19 guns wanted to tell police, but got cold feet

By Local News
January 9 2023 - 3:30am
A man found with 19 illegal firearms at his rural property, including a semi-automatic rifle and a gun with a live round in the chamber, says his son stole the weapons and he had wanted to get them off the streets.

