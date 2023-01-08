The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

VicSwim to run open water swimming class for children at Beechworth's Lake Sambell for first time

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
January 8 2023 - 7:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VicSwim will conduct an inland waterways swimming class at Beechworth's Lake Sambell on Monday.

A program aiming to teach children to safely swim in open water will run at Beechworth's Lake Sambell for the first time on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.