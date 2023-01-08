A program aiming to teach children to safely swim in open water will run at Beechworth's Lake Sambell for the first time on Monday.
The VicSwim class will run for children aged four to 12 from 3pm.
"The aim is to encourage kids to really look at our waterways and swim safely in them, considering our drowning statistics at the moment," regional coordinator Naarah Bretton said.
Ms Bretton would like to see the program expand to Lake Hume in future.
For more details and bookings, visit vicswim.com.au.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.
