Benalla visitor centre upgrades to go ahead despite VCAT dispute

A legal bid to stop the long-awaited redevelopment of the Benalla Visitor Information Centre has fallen flat.
There have been plans to improve the council owned Mair Street site for years, including the addition of a cinema and cafe, expanding the Ned Kelly museum area and improving display space for significant Ned Kelly-related items.
Council staff hoped the construction of a new venue would double patronage from 15,000 to 30,000 each year.
Mary Rushworth and David Blore took the council to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal, arguing the proposal was prohibited under planning laws.
They claimed council staff had kept the community in the dark and denied them information they sought.
VCAT deputy president Teresa Bisucci dismissed the application, allowing the development to go ahead, but said she was concerned by the lack of information given by council staff to the pair.
Ms Rushworth and Mr Blore issued a statement after the hearing, raising concerns about a lack of engagement from the council.
"Our primary motivation for going to VCAT was the disturbing lack of community engagement and information from council," the statement read.
The council's website states the redevelopment will be good for tourism.
"The project will also provide Benalla Rural City with a thriving, contemporary visitor servicing space, destination museum and a new and modern cafe," the site says.
"The Visitor Information Centre is a major dispersal point for visitors to Benalla Rural City.
"It plays an important role in ensuring visitors stay longer and see more in our region, thus contributing in a direct and positive way to the visitor economy."
The project was approved at a meeting in June 2021.
It's unclear when it will be finished by.
