The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Airbnb data reveals costs of short-term rental properties across Alpine Shire towns

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated January 8 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alpine Shire Airbnb landlords making $400 a night, but what's the greater cost?

Alpine Shire landlords were making nearly $400 a night on their short-term rental properties in the region in November last year, according to new data.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria Ellis

Victoria Ellis

Reporter

Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.