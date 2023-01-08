Alpine Shire Airbnb landlords making $400 a night, but what's the greater cost?

Alpine Shire landlords were making nearly $400 a night on their short-term rental properties in the region in November last year, according to new data.
AirDNA, a US company which provides short term rental data analytics, provided The Border Mail with figures showing the number of available properties, the number of booked nights, the occupancy rate and average cost of Airbnb properties in the Alpine Shire.
The data showed the average daily rate in Australian dollars for Alpine Shire properties in November was $392.48, but over the busier winter period in July and August, the rate rose to more than $500 a night.
The Alpine Shire, which includes Myrtleford, Bright and Mount Beauty, had about 1300 short term rental homes available in November last year, up from the two years prior, but still slightly below pre-COVID numbers.
Over the last 12 months, the Airbnb occupancy rate sat around 55 per cent in the Alpine Shire.
The shire, which has been contending with a housing crisis, will develop a Short Stay Rental Accommodation Local Law later this year.
Mayor John Forsyth said the measure would ensure an appropriate standard of management of short stay rental accommodation and implement a registration system for accommodation operators.
"Local residents who operate their investment properties as short stay rental accommodation can choose to be part of the solution by moving their properties onto the long-term rental market," he said.
"You will not only provide a home for new residents, you may also be helping a local business or essential community service provider find the staff they need."
The council is calling on the state government to address housing planning as soon as possible.
"We need the state government to recognise the severity of this issue and implement statewide planning controls that moderate the number of local homes on the holiday let market," Cr Forsyth said.
Council data shows that 34 per cent of the present short-term rental properties are owned by Alpine Shire residents.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
