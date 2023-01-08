The Border Mail
Lavington prevails over Belvoir in first game following break

By Liam Nash
Updated January 8 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:00pm
Belvoir bowler Nick Green rues a missed opportunity for a caught and bowled during Saturday's loss to Lavington. Picture by Ash Smith

Lavington has kicked off the new year in style, sliding into third on the table after taking maximum points off Belvoir on the Eagles' home track.

