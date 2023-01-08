Lavington has kicked off the new year in style, sliding into third on the table after taking maximum points off Belvoir on the Eagles' home track.
On what was described as a bowler's wicket, the Panthers held nerve to exact a 57 run win and exit Kelly Park level on points with Belvoir while holding a two game advantage.
Lavington's Sam O'Connor indicated the wicket played it's part in the win, but was impressed with his teammates' efforts with bat and ball to enter 2023 on a high.
"The wicket played a bit of a part in the game, both teams were in charge of the game when they were bowling, but we were lucky that we got a couple of bigger partnerships at the top of the order," he said.
"We were able to put on 160, which we were actually pretty confident after batting on it that it would be enough.
"It certainly was an important win."
Handed the ball first, Belvoir was buoyant after removing O'Connor without scoring, but the prized scalp of fellow opener Chris Galvin wouldn't come until more than 60 runs had been put on the board.
Another 43 runs later and it was Jordan Rhodes' turn to walk, and in the blink of an eye, Oscar Lyons was out for a duck just two balls in.
Lavington managed to regain their heads in the following phases, and through the work of Aidan Cook (12) and Shayan Shayan (17), the Panthers reached 164.
David Perkins was on fire for the Eagles taking 4-24, while Josh Wood (3-47) was similarly dangerous.
With Kelly Park's middle clearly a tricky one to play for batters, Lavington's opening pair Dave Tassell and Ryan Brown didn't take long to exploit the conditions as they ripped through Belvoir's top order.
Both worked in tandem to have the Eagles sweating at 4-19, leaving it to Angus Sinclair to steady the ship for his side.
The middle order bat pulled out the party tricks, showing off the all the shots he has in his catalogue including an array of reverse sweeps which O'Connor gave credit to.
"Gus Sinclair was out there whacking the around and he was telling the bowling side how well he was hitting them," O'Connor said.
"He was pretty confident out there, so until we got him out it still wasn't a forgone conclusion."
Sinclair, while full of confidence, was trapped by coach Mick Galvin on 40 who had come in to replace Jayden Beaumont.
His wicket all but ended Belvoir's hopes of a fightback victory as the Eagles were bowled out for 107, with O'Connor stating the early assault with the ball proved crucial in the grand scheme of the match.
"The first opening spell between Ryan Brown and Dave Tassell, we got four early wickets," he said.
"I think they were about 4-20 at one stage, and any time you take top order wickets in a clump like that keeps you on the front foot.
ALSO IN SPORT
"To be honest all the bowlers bowled well, it was one of those wickets where you could just roll up and hope that it could take wickets for you.
"They bowled really well, but on top of that the wicket assisted them and knocked them over for us."
Following the win, Lavington now eyes off a mammoth clash against top side North Albury in round 14.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.