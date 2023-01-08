Albury drivers have been hit with more than $1.72 million in parking fines in the past seven years, with more than 14,000 penalties issued.
Data shows Albury Council staff issued $267,187 worth of parking fines in the most recent 12-month period statistics are available for, from December 2021 to November 2022.
Average daily fines of $1309 were handed out during peak periods.
During the busiest month, in August last year, staff issued $40,579 in fines in 31 days.
The total number of fines issued in the 12-month period was 2123.
Data shows the number of fines issued each financial year varies considerably.
The 2021/22 financial year saw $203,119 in penalties handed out, nearly double the previous financial year of $118,957, with the pandemic likely impacting the number of fines issued.
Fines peaked at $400,289 in the 2017/18 financial year.
The total value of the fines issued from January 2015 to last December is $1,721,975.
The fines far outstrip smaller regional councils, with just $2603 in the Federation Shire since 2015 and two fines worth a total of $662 in Greater Hume.
Yet the fines are less than half of those issued in Wagga, with council staff handing out $3.86 million in penalties in the Riverina city since January 2015, including $810,939 in one financial year.
"In managing street and off-street parking in Albury we balance the needs of residents, commuters, shoppers and visitors," Albury Council's website states.
"Our rangers patrol the city's parking areas to make sure this balance is working."
Albury Council procedures note fines are available for a range of offences.
Motorists can be penalised for parking on footpaths and nature strips if it causes an obstruction or hazard for pedestrians, parking across driveways and using public land to advertise vehicles for sale.
Fines are also enforced for exceeding time limits and for offences in school zones.
School zones are of particular concern to council staff.
"Motorists who disregard parking regulations in school zones can create a dangerous situation that may result in the injury or death of a child," council procedures note.
"Council applies a zero tolerance approach to parking offences in school zones."
Those who receive penalty notices can pay the fine, nominate the person responsible, request a review and seek leniency based on special circumstances, or take the matter to court.
