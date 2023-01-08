As St Pats turn the halfway bend on its season, coach Liam Scammell is starting to see the pieces fall into place.
The Patties blitzed Wodonga Raiders by 65 runs to move into second, with the win embossed by a number of top showings.
Angus Kilby hit a vein of form to make 58 not out, while Dean Nicholson (45) and Tendai Chisoro (29) helped the side to 9/203.
With the ball, Chisoro (3-30) and Josh Murphy (3-14) made life difficult for the Raiders' bats, despite Zac Barrenechea (48) digging in.
"It was nice for 'Kilbsy', 'Deano' and Tendai to all really contribute with the bat and the wickets were all pretty spread out as well so it was a nice team performance to get the points which was pleasing," Scammell said.
"Getting a home first final is really the aim, and outside of that, just continue to build our brand and build the quality of cricket we play as a group.
"We've been building different parts of that week to week, and it hasn't come all together on the same week yet, but we're getting there, and that probably ties into having a number of different contributors as well."
Elsewhere, Corowa moves up the ladder after downing Wodonga, led by two strong individual performances.
Patrick Lavis collected 5-12 as the Bulldogs limped to 92 all out, with Corowa opener Mitchell Wagstaff later belting an unbeaten half century to see his side claim a seven wicket triumph.
Tallangatta secured a stunning win over Albury, vaulting the side and into fifth in the process, while North Albury holds top spot after dealing with East Albury.
