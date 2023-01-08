The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

St Patricks beat Wodonga Raiders as CAW Provincial returns

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated January 8 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Pats coach Liam Scammell. Picture by Mark Jesser

As St Pats turn the halfway bend on its season, coach Liam Scammell is starting to see the pieces fall into place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.