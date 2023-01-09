The Border Mail
John Pratt signs with reigning premiers Chiltern in the TDFL

By Brent Godde
Updated January 9 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:15am
John Pratt has signed with Chiltern after two seasons coaching CDHUB.

Chiltern has signed experienced midfielder John Pratt.

