Chiltern has signed experienced midfielder John Pratt.
Pratt has coached CDHBU for the past two-years, initially as a co-coach in 2021 and outright last year.
He trained with the defending premiers for their last hit-out prior to the Christmas break before committing to the club recently.
Chiltern coach, Brad Hibberson, said Pratt will add a different dimension to the Swans' midfield rotations.
The Swans boast one of the most talented midfields in the competition comprising Hibberson, alongside his brother Bodie and best and fairest winner Kyle Cooper.
Barton medallist and ruckman Scott Meyer is still undecided whether he will extend his glittering career for another 12 months after dominating the competition last year.
"Pratty should prove to be a handy addition for us and his experience will be invaluable," Hibberson said.
"John was weighing up his options after departing CDHBU and had a training run with us before Christmas.
"We have spoken a bit over the break and his partner, Sophie, is keen to play netball as well which is a bonus."
Pratt proved his undoubted class after winning CDHBU's best and fairest in his first season with the club.
However, a persistent Achilles complaint prevented him from showing his best form on a consistent basis last season.
Hibberson revealed that Pratt was on a specialised training program over the off-season in a bid to get his Achilles right again.
"John has done a stack of work on his legs over the off-season because he has had a few niggling injuries, mainly with his Achilles over the past couple of seasons," he said.
"So John is following a specialised program to get his body right and is motivated to finish his career playing the best footy he is capable of.
"John won a best and fairest two years ago but told me he just struggled with his body last year.
"Anybody that knows John would know that he is one of the fittest blokes running around for his age.
"So his coaching experience in regards to training drills will only benefit the group as well."
In a further bonus Mark Doolan is set to play again.
Doolan won an elusive premiership medallion for the first time of his stellar career last year, predominantly playing full-forward.
