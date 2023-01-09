Images of Albury arson suspect released after spate of fires

Police have released security camera still images after a Dean Street building was badly damaged by fire in December and two bin fires lit the following day.
A wheelie bin was set alight and flames spread to the ground floor.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters extinguished the blaze, which caused extensive damage.
The bedding business was badly damaged and forced to close, with stock losses estimated at hundreds-of-thousands of dollars.
Staff at Fiducian Financial Services were also unable to work while repairs were undertaken.
Police were called to the Borella Road shopping complex the following night at an almost identical time.
A second bin fire was found in a laneway outside the complex a short time later.
"It was also extinguished with no damage caused to the building," a police spokeswoman said on Monday.
"Officers attached to Murray River Police District established crime scenes and commenced an investigation into the cause of the fires, which are being treated as suspicious.
"Investigations are continuing to determine if the fires are linked.
"As those investigations continue, detectives have released CCTV images of a man they believe may be able to assist them."
The still footage appear to show the man riding a bike on Dean Street with his face covered.
He was wearing sunglasses at night.
Other images show him riding down a laneway near the fire scene, and near a Hume Bank ATM.
He was wearing a black hooded puffer jacket, grey shorts, white runners and sunglasses.
Anyone with information about the man's identity can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
