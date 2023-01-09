A second-hand book store at a Border plant farm has raised more than $150,000 in a decade to support ovarian cancer patients across the region.
The concept was started at Wodonga Plant Farm in 2013 by the now defunct Border Ovarian Cancer Awareness Group and recently ticked over the $150,000 milestone.
Heather Watts founded BOCAG in 2011 after the death of her daughter, Kelsey, who had been battling ovarian cancer for three years, but despite the group being wound up last year, funds from the book store will continue to be directed to the Kelsey Watts Memorial Trust Fund for ovarian trials at the Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre.
Wodonga Plant Farm owner and former BOCAG committee member Kay Pollard lost her battle with cancer on Sunday, but Ms Watts said she was incredibly proud of how much the book initiative had made.
"It's pretty amazing to raise $151,000 on second-hand books," she said.
"When we first started, (BOCAG member) Karen Ferguson and I did a walk at Sumsion Gardens where we had 100 people join us and we thought that was amazing.
"We had a trash and treasure and asked for donations and someone bought about 60 boxes of books and we didn't know what to do with them. Karen had jams from her stall and Kay told her to bring them to the plant farm and that's how it started.
"Some have brought fruit in from their gardens and people can take what they like for a donation in the tin.
"Kay told me there was a woman who came in and would spend $20 every week getting books and heaps of people do that.
"They come from as far Holbrook and Mount Beauty because it's hard to get second-hand books, apart from maybe the markets.
"Kay was part of the original committee and was so proud of how much was raised at the plant farm."
Mrs Pollard's son, Chris, who helps run the family-operated business, was pleased Wodonga Plant Farm could do its bit for a worthy cause.
"I believe every business has got to do something for its community," he said.
Marg Pallot, also a member of BOCAG, will continue in her role as volunteer librarian to sort the many books that are donated.
"There's still a lot of people who are only just discovering this because if you don't have coffee here, you might not know about it," she said.
"They change the art every two months in the cafe and local artists get their work displayed, so they're very community-minded."
More than $500,000 has been raised by BOCAG initiatives in the past 10 years, which has led to three research breakthroughs.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities.
