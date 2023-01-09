The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Riverina reaches Bradman Cup final but bows out to Newcastle

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated January 9 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Riverina under-16 side which progressed through to the Bradman Cup final, with a number of North East Border talents impressing throughout the youth tournament

The Border's Bradman Cup representatives can look back on a memorable run which saw them defy expectations and breach the competition's final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.