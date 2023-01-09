The Border's Bradman Cup representatives can look back on a memorable run which saw them defy expectations and breach the competition's final.
Beginning in early December last year, the Riverina side battled through to the under-16 NSW Country Cricket tournament's big dance on Friday, but were undone at the last hurdle by a strong Newcastle outfit.
However, the jouney is one which coach Sam O'Connor said all should be extremely proud of.
"We had five bottom age boys, so it was a fantastic effort to make the final in the grand scheme of things," he said.
"We bowled well, we didn't chase that well in the end but on day four, chasing on the last innings is not an easy thing.
"She was a bloody good week."
Riverina won three on the bounce in the lead up to the final, including a demolition job of Central Coast.
St Patricks youngster Ed Kreutzberger was in pink touch with the bat, while Howlong talent Toby Hoskin proved to be a wrecking force with ball in hand.
Up against Newcastle, Corowa's own Jay Lavis rattled the stumps four times as the eventual winners made 227, but it was a total too far out of reach as they bowed out by 74 runs.
O'Connor said the momentum gained in the lead up to the final was thrilling in itself, with the future looking bright for the boys involved.
"The makeup of the team was really good, and once we got onto a roll we were really hard to beat," he said.
"It was a bloody good effort by the boys."
