Scammers who set up a fake page promoting a non-existent rodeo have been labelled disgusting by a deputy mayor.
The Wangaratta Rodeo committee confirmed their event did not run over the weekend, but unknown and unofficial profiles had created a page on Facebook promoting the fake event.
The Wangaratta Rodeo committee did not want to comment on Monday, but Wangaratta deputy mayor Harry Bussell said the scam was unacceptable.
"It's disgusting to be doing things like that," he said.
A number of social media users were in confusion in the lead up to the weekend and some reportedly lost money.
Facebook user Caity Dick-Jones took to a community group on the platform to find out what was going on.
"I've been hearing a lot about the Wangaratta Rodeo 2023 being cancelled/postponed/fake," she said.
"Does anyone have any knowledge of this or know where I can find legitimate information myself and for other people rather than just hear say?"
It is believed at least two people arrived at the Oxley Recreation Reserve at the weekend, but the rodeo wasn't on.
The fake event was not an isolated scam with other rodeos across the district, such as the Bundalong and Chiltern rodeos, reporting similar experiences.
Chiltern Rodeo president Michael Phibbs said the committee had people watching Facebook ready to take swift action if a fake event page or profile posted on the official Chiltern Rodeo page.
"When a (scam post) comes up on our page then we just block them straight away," he said.
"Then they can't post on our page.
"We can block them on our own pages, but if they've got their own page. There's not much we can do."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Phibbs said the fake events and scams could be reported to Facebook, but nothing really happened.
"It's pretty frustrating, but there's not much here we can do here," he said.
"It doesn't only happen at rodeos it happens everywhere, wherever there's money involved there's a scammer.
"If they can make $1000 out of each event and they're doing events all around the world, they're making a lot of money."
Chiltern Rodeo is held the long weekend in March and Mr Phibbs advised attendees to avoid scammers, by purchasing their ticket only through the ticket seller 'Sticky Tickets'.
"If it's not Sticky Tickets, it's not us," he said.
Organiser Darren Murphy said the recent Myrtleford Golden Spurs Rodeo was not impacted by online scammers, but he'd heard of the situation for Wangaratta.
"Everyone's using the multimedia platforms to gain the system and people have to be aware," he said.
Scammers have also set up a fake page for the Whittlesea Pro Rodeo event.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.