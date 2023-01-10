The transition between the holidays and the start of school can certainly be easier if students are ready to learn.
If children get back into the school routine a few days beforehand, it can make school days much easier to navigate and make a big difference in their behaviour in the classroom.
Melissa Callon is a high school teacher, and she can quickly tell the students who are ready to learn; they are the ones who show up with their equipment and get on with the learning, even if it is not always as fun as their holidays.
What about students who need more confidence about transitioning back to high school and those who are starting high school for the first time?
"Starting high school can be daunting for most children," Melissa said.
"As high school is usually a mix of local primary schools, friends from primary school may make new friends or move into different social circles.
"Most times, high school is a big place, and children will find their place with a mostly new group of friends with similar interests."
Parents can play a vital role in discussing the value of education with their children, even if their own high school experience was not positive.
Melissa said that from a high school teacher perspective, the new Year 7 students become like prep students, where they need to be taught how to line up, stay in their seats, and not call out.
"Many of these things may shock the parents of those 12-year-olds, as they were grown-up Year 6 students just weeks before, but some weird universe powers are at play with the start of high school," she said.
Many children try to find their place socially in the classroom, and those who need more confidence in themselves, often find inappropriate ways of getting attention, often from peers, as a way to avoid learning.
"There is a saying, 'confidence is silent, insecurities are loud', and this could not be more accurate in a classroom," Melissa said.
"Those students who are confident and prepared, complete the work without fuss; those who are not, try many avenues to avoid the work, often disrupting the class to get the attention they crave."
Melissa is also a mum of two, with her eldest about to embark on her second year of high school.
She encourages them back into their school night sleep routine well before school starts and prepares them for the school year ahead with plenty of guidance.
Melissa's advice is to make going back to school a positive experience by being prepared and well-rested, nice to others, even if they are different, respectful, confident and by allowing others to learn.
"You'll find your place and make friends," she said.
Most people fall into two camps - those who remember high school as the best years of their life, and those who'd be happy to lock up memories from that era and throw away the key.
Many variables constitute what makes a positive school experience, or otherwise, for tweens and teenagers. While never professing to be an expert (most days are spent fumbling through with other parents and caregivers), there are certain tips I'd share wherever you are in the journey.
According to Rowan Kunz, founder of Art of Smart Education, having a casual job while studying Year 12 arms students with experience, independence, an outlet from school, and looks great on that shiny new resume. Meanwhile, sport - particularly the team variety - has fitness benefits while providing a social outlet where kids can mingle away from school.
Your child's life is often deeply intertwined with their friends - they're not just gaming or hanging out on the weekend, but sitting next to each other in a classroom and sometimes comparing notes and results in shared subjects. A healthy dose of competition can spur mates to strive for more, so foster these pivotal friendships.
According to the researchers at McCrindle, the average school leaver could have 18 jobs across six careers during their working life. Reassure them it doesn't matter if they don't go into the latter years with a clear goal (besides, 'pathways' is the modern buzzword for those contemplating tertiary education) and to instead focus on subjects they most enjoy.
Especially those gems who could potentially act as mentors as your child navigates the final two years.
While definitely more hands-off than primary school, subject selection deadlines, booklist orders, sports carnivals and excursions still crop up - often when least expected. Make sure you read weekly newsletters, follow the school on social media and check in with your kids, noting any key dates in your diary or family calendar.
Australian parenting gurus such as Maggie Dent and Steve Biddulph have wonderful advice for parents on all aspects of raising children, including school. Gobble up their insights and share links with friends, especially those you think might be struggling. Take advantage of any guest speakers presented by the school throughout the year.
Make sure they're getting plenty of each.
When it comes to navigating secondary school, perhaps the people we should be listening to are those experiencing it firsthand.
Here are some wise words to help kickstart the new year.
Lucy, Year 8
While we mightn't have been interested in team sport in primary school, or learning an instrument, we might want to give it a go now. Some of it might stick, some of it we just want to try.
Louis, Year 9
Print out your semester timetable and stick it on the fridge to help you stay organised each week.
Lilah, Year 10
Keep faith in your kids; trust they'll be able to do the hard things, and if they can't, be a parent they can come and talk to about the situation.
Mack, Year 12
Give your kids space to do things outside school. While it's important for grades to be at an acceptable level, mental health should be the priority.
Wodonga Federation of Government Schools - Baranduda Primary School, Melrose Primary School, Wodonga South Primary School, Wodonga Primary School, Wodonga West Primary School, Wodonga Middle Years College, Wodonga Senior Secondary College and Belvoir Special Schools welcomes back our existing and new students.
This year, Wodonga Federation of Government Schools will continue to collaborate and share the responsibility of providing a strong and vibrant learning community in Wodonga.
Students within the Federation can expect their hearts and minds to be engaged and have every opportunity to reach their potential in a safe and caring environment.
In 2023 the Federation will continue to build upon the achievements of the previous years, ensuring we are delivering above and beyond what can be attained as individual schools.
The Federation will ensure that:
2023 is set to be exciting and engaging.
Wodonga Federation of Government Schools welcomes parents and community members to stay in contact.
You can do so by visiting www.wodonga.vic.edu.au
James Fallon High School is a truly comprehensive rural regional school, supporting all manner of young people and their families.
For Albury, a place with two postcodes, the diversity of James Fallon High School is extensive.
It is an incredibly successful environment in which to learn and has been recognised as the Australian Educator's Regional School of the Year as a result.
The best rural school in Australia in 2021 is quite a rap, as is finalist in Secondary School of the Year in 2022.
We are a very proud community, as we have been recognised as "that school".
James Fallon High School's motto is "Together We Succeed."
Our vision is to live our motto, every day.
Its vision is to personalise learning for every child, as this is what the school believes every young person deserves.
Teaching and learning is personalised, so that every student is known, valued and cared for.
Points of difference include the opportunities for personalising learning.
Underpinning classroom practice is a diverse and specialised curriculum.
With eight classes of Diverse Learning, a Big Picture Academy, intensive language and refugee student support groups, an extensive subject selection offering sharing curriculum with the two other Albury high schools, there is outstanding opportunities for students to pursue their interests.
We also partner with some highly-proactive foundations.
Our partnership with Clontarf Foundation has been an extraordinary opportunity in 2022, and we are looking to expand on such opportunities in 2023.
We partner with Latrobe and Charles Sturt Universities, TVN On Country for work placement opportunities, and with Albury City Council, Yes Youth and Family Services, Headspace and Albury Wodonga Health, along the other secondary public schools in Albury, in the Albury Project.
Our students are at the centre of all we do, and we work in all manner of ways to support their goals.
Our NAPLAN growth is 14 per cent above the state average, for example. However, we see students as more than a number.
Our HSC class of 2021 shows this, with all HSC students achieving post school tertiary entry before sitting any written examinations.
We see young people as more than a number, and as a proudly public school, welcome all learners and support them at their point of need.
We are very much looking forward to seeing all our young people back at school in 2023.