A study/social life balance is vital for students during their secondary school years. Picture Shutterstock

Most people fall into two camps - those who remember high school as the best years of their life, and those who'd be happy to lock up memories from that era and throw away the key.

Many variables constitute what makes a positive school experience, or otherwise, for tweens and teenagers. While never professing to be an expert (most days are spent fumbling through with other parents and caregivers), there are certain tips I'd share wherever you are in the journey.

Balance school with sports, casual job

According to Rowan Kunz, founder of Art of Smart Education, having a casual job while studying Year 12 arms students with experience, independence, an outlet from school, and looks great on that shiny new resume. Meanwhile, sport - particularly the team variety - has fitness benefits while providing a social outlet where kids can mingle away from school.

Encourage a supportive social network

Your child's life is often deeply intertwined with their friends - they're not just gaming or hanging out on the weekend, but sitting next to each other in a classroom and sometimes comparing notes and results in shared subjects. A healthy dose of competition can spur mates to strive for more, so foster these pivotal friendships.

Flexibility, coupled with a loose plan

According to the researchers at McCrindle, the average school leaver could have 18 jobs across six careers during their working life. Reassure them it doesn't matter if they don't go into the latter years with a clear goal (besides, 'pathways' is the modern buzzword for those contemplating tertiary education) and to instead focus on subjects they most enjoy.

Communicate openly and regularly with teachers

Especially those gems who could potentially act as mentors as your child navigates the final two years.

Keep on top of admin

While definitely more hands-off than primary school, subject selection deadlines, booklist orders, sports carnivals and excursions still crop up - often when least expected. Make sure you read weekly newsletters, follow the school on social media and check in with your kids, noting any key dates in your diary or family calendar.

Listen to the experts

Australian parenting gurus such as Maggie Dent and Steve Biddulph have wonderful advice for parents on all aspects of raising children, including school. Gobble up their insights and share links with friends, especially those you think might be struggling. Take advantage of any guest speakers presented by the school throughout the year.

Sleep and good food

Make sure they're getting plenty of each.

Aussie kids share their sage advice



When it comes to navigating secondary school, perhaps the people we should be listening to are those experiencing it firsthand.





Here are some wise words to help kickstart the new year.

Lucy, Year 8

While we mightn't have been interested in team sport in primary school, or learning an instrument, we might want to give it a go now. Some of it might stick, some of it we just want to try.

Louis, Year 9

Print out your semester timetable and stick it on the fridge to help you stay organised each week.





Lilah, Year 10





Keep faith in your kids; trust they'll be able to do the hard things, and if they can't, be a parent they can come and talk to about the situation.





Mack, Year 12