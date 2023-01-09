The Border Mail

Tweed Heads-based Brendon Moore, Laquisa Khan win Margaret Court Cup

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated January 9 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 1:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parth Chitroda, 12, was one of the 300 players to contest the Margaret Court Cup at the Albury Tennis Association. Prior to COVID, the event had 400, but it is bouncing back. Picture by Ash Smith

Brendon Moore became the first player in a decade and just the second in history to retain the Margaret Court Cup men's singles title on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.