Brendon Moore became the first player in a decade and just the second in history to retain the Margaret Court Cup men's singles title on Monday.
The Tweed Heads-based Moore defeated emerging Central Coast teenager Nick De Vivo 6-4, 6-2 in a re-match of last year's decider.
The Margaret Court Cup has just celebrated its 21st year after starting in 2002, with long-time Border star Jade Culph the only other player to win successive titles (2012-2013).
"He's a young up and comer with a big serve, it was moreso getting a hold of one of his service games, try and break him and then focus on your own serve, maintaining the lead against him, which isn't easy," Moore explained.
A contemporary of former World No. 33 John Millman and World No. 53 Sam Groth, the 37-year-old runs a tennis academy at Tweed Heads and debuted with a host of youngsters in the Cup in 2022.
"It's a pleasure to play down here, the courts are great, particularly given the circumstances, I heard they were under water around seven weeks ago, so everyone has done an amazing job to get them up and running the way they are," he suggested.
Moore capped his trip south last year by also winning the Goulburn Valley AMT (Australian Money Tournament) and the Victorian Junior Grasscourt Championships open men's singles at Wodonga.
He retained his Shepparton crown last week and will look to make it another hat-trick when Wodonga starts on Tuesday.
"I have to put it in the back of my mind, but to win Shepparton, Albury and Wodonga back-to-back would be pretty amazing," he offered.
De Vivo, who finished school just two months ago, also fell in straight sets at Albury last year.
"I've now played him in five finals and haven't got him yet," he revealed.
"I think it's his service game and how he handles himself on the court, it's hard to crack him and get him to make some unforced errors.
"He serves and returns well and is a tough match-up."
The 18-year-old is planning to play overseas, in either the US or Mexico, this year.
Meanwhile, one of Moore's players snared the open women's title.
Laquisa Khan was undefeated and didn't drop a set in her four matches, with the competition played as a round robin event.
"Overall I played well, it's very tricky on the grass, especially serving and returning, but I made a lot of returns back and really just tried to keep the ball in play," she reasoned.
Khan describes herself as a "late bloomer" in the sport.
"I didn't really start playing until I was 14 or 15, bit of a slow learner as well, but I've grown up a bit now, I'm catching on, but there's still a lot to learn," she said.
Her coach has been delighted with her progress.
"Laquisa's been doing wonderfully well, she has an ITF (International Tennis Federation) ranking and is at the beginning of it all," Moore remarked.
"She was unwell at the start of the tournament, but picked up and showed resilience and grit, which is important."
Meanwhile, the Wodonga Tennis Centre has hosted the Australian 12 and under and 14 and under Grasscourt Championships.
William Genberg won the 14s 6-1, 2-1 against Rafael Fulmanski, who was forced to retire hurt, while No. 3 seed Natalie Gaft defeated No. 5 Jizelle Sibai 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the corresponding girls age group.
Raphael Savelli and Vesna Marinkov won the boys and girls 12s titles respectively.
